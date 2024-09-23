Latest update September 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Bandits nabbed after armed robbery at Unity

Sep 23, 2024

Kaieteur News- On Saturday, three men were arrested for an armed robbery committed on Ayan Supermarket at Unity East Coast Demerara.

According to police, the men were arrested by ranks on patrol in Regional Police Division 4 ‘C’, a short while after they robbed the Chinese Supermarket loca

One of the bandits nabbed by police, Renardo Persaud

ted at Unity, Mahaica.

Suspected bandit, Lushawn Crawford

Police said that around 16:10hrs on Saturday, two of the three suspects entered the supermarket and the other remained in a motorcar they arrived in registration PAB 5491. One of the suspects proceeded to point a gun at Jin Ju Lin the female Chinese cashier while the other busied himself emptying the cash register, carting off an undisclosed amount of cash. They then entered the motorcar and drove off.

Anthon Fraser was one of three bandits nabbed by police

Due to an alarm being raised, a police patrol that was alerted. Led by a sergeant, the suspected car was spotted in Nabaclis also on the East Coast Demerara. The ranks gave chase and the suspects were eventually intercepted after they crashed into another vehicle. Fortunately, no one in the other vehicle was injured. The men who were identified as Anthon Fraser, from Nabaclis, Lushawn Crawford, from Nabaclis and Renardo Persaud, from Coldigen are in custody as investigations continue. In the motorcar, police discovered a 9mm Beretta Pistol E65974Y with matching magazine and one .389 ammo, $9,750, a haversack, ski-mask and caps.

 

 

 

President Cup: Olympic Kremlin does it again

