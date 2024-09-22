Woman pretends to be customer, distracts shop owner and steals groceries

Kaieteur News – A woman was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage on Friday pretending to be a customer interested in purchasing kerosene from a grocery shop, distracting the shop’s owner or attendant and stealing groceries from the shop.

It is unclear where in Guyana the incident occurred. However, it occurred at 12:41h according to the time stamp on the footage.

The woman was heard on the footage saying, “Good day, yuh get kero? …Whatever yuh get (kerosene).”

Following her request for the kerosene, the shop owner, who was behind the grilled section of the shop got up and started to look for the requested kerosene.

The woman then looked to make sure the shop owner or attendant was distracted then hurriedly went into the shop and removed items from the shelves and placed them in her bag.

Shortly after, the shop owner returned and the woman maintained her act as a customer.

She asked the shop owner, “Yuh get? (The kerosene she pretended to want)”

The woman was seen wearing a white blouse with flowers, along with a long red skirt (with designs). She wore glasses and had two big bags in her hands, which she placed the stolen items in.