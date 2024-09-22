West Dem student captures crown at Miss Guyana teen scholar pageant

By Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – Exuding intelligence, grace and beauty, Ciara Dowden a 16-year-old student of West Demerara Secondary on Saturday last was crowned queen at the 2024 Miss Guyana Teen Scholar’s Pageant.

The National Cultural Centre was filled with vibrant colors and melodious music, as Dowden displayed her talent and shed light on her platform which was to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking.

Dowden told The Waterfalls that she used a power point presentation to bring about social awareness to the issue and shed light on how the public can assist persons affected by human trafficking. She shared too that the pageant yielded many personal benefits.

The young lady further expressed, “I came into the pageant mainly because I wanted self growth and to be more rounded as an individual.”

She added, “I gained more self confidence, a lot of friendships, I met influential persons, I started to see myself in a different light, I didn’t think that I would have won the crown honestly.”

She explained that it has expanded not just her communication skills, but she learnt the importance of team work and leadership.

The teen said too that her journey to the crown would not have been successful without support. Dowden received support from various persons.

As such, Dowden expressed her appreciation to her mother Carlita Williams, her teacher, Miss Caldeira, West Dem Secondary Head Master (HM), Harinarine, and her dance partner Hose Roberts, among others.

The HM congratulated the young lady on the school’s behalf. In his remarks Mr Harinarine he said, “West Dem has been performing well in both academic and extra curriculum activities, it is my hope that Ciara will study and pass her CXC (Caribbean Examinations Council) exams as other students would have done and I hope that the students at West Demerara be inspired by her.”