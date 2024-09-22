Unique Arts Entertainment is preserving cultural consciousness in the Caribbean and beyond

Kaieteur News – Unique Arts Entertainment (UAE) a Guyanese cultural group that encompasses the different types of art forms, with predominance in the art of dance that has been travelling throughout the Region and internationally with the intention of reviving and preserving cultural experiences wherever they go.

This week, the Director of UAE, Kelton Jennings told The Waterfalls the group’s most recent activity was to host a delegation of cultural performers from Suriname who are here in Guyana to take part in a cultural exchange programme during the Amerindian Hertiage month.

“We have 55 persons from Suriname who are in Guyana to share our experiences and for us to learn from them as well. The delegation consists of persons from the indigenous, Japanese and India, The Surinamese Participants are from groups School Voor Jong Talent Suriname, Satrangi, Sekarin Renonce, Paremuru and Uma Dron.,” Jenning revealed.

The Director noted that the Suriname delegation of dancers and drummers led by Tanuya Manichand have so far, had culturally informative and enriching experiences.

He told this publication that Unique Arts Entertainment was launched under the Caribbean Cultural Exchange (CCE) which provides opportunities for entertainers across the Caribbean to showcase their ability through the performing arts.

Jennings explained“…From 2022 to 2024 successfully, we took fifty persons from Guyana to Suriname conducting workshops and showcasing our African culture on Emancipation Day in Suriname, twenty-seven performers from Guyana to Jamaica to work and earn through the Caribbean Single Market and Economy [CSME] on a two-year programme. The hope is to create a cultural awakening, consciousness and mutual appreciation among our people who are still clearing away the debris of our history,”

According to Jennings, the group has more than 13 years of experience in producing cultural showpieces and dance productions.

He explained that in July-August 2019, UAE was invited by the Ambassador for Suriname to Guyana, Mr. Ebu Jones, and the Director of Culture Suriname, Ms. Elvira Sandi, for a cultural exchange, where 30 performers came to Suriname for Emancipation Day and a delegation of 80+ Surinamese performers came to Guyana for Emancipation Day.

“The shows and workshops were held at different venues and were very well received. The group was established in 2007 and officially registered in 2009. We are Purpose of the visit this organization believes that a cultural sharing through collaboration can enhance the quality and variety of cultural expression by continuous exposure to new perspectives and experiences.”

“In doing so, UAE is hoping to develop an international collaboration with other Caricom countries to showcase our homogeneity as well as our rich diversity, continuing to embark on the cultural journey through the Caribbean Single Market and Economy programme,” he said

He said “We have travelled to Suriname, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad, and just recently the USA as part of quest to preserve cultural experiences. We have a complement of 100 performers which includes dancers, poets, singers, and actors… All of the productions are being done under the name Kaya—which means home in Africa”

“We are one of the few cultural companies that has a full roster of satisfied clientele including National Communications Network (NCN), International Organization for Migration (IOM), African Culture and Development Association (ACDA), Republic Bank Guyana, CARICOM, University of Guyana (UG), Marriott Hotel and the Ministry of Social Protection – Trafficking-in-Persons unit (TIP Unit), just to name a few.”

Additionally, the group recently collaborated with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and completed a movie titled “Painting the Picture”.

This movie captures and highlights three social problems, namely – Mental Health, Gender Based Violence and Trafficking-in-Persons. This is one of the first movies of its kind to be produced not only in Guyana but around the Caribbean.