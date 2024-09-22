Threaded Treasures by Destiny’

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News –

They say age is just a number and it does not define the things we are capable of or the things we can accomplish. One can achieve anything at any age and this in the case of Destiny Wade who at just 15-years-old is the proud founder and owner of a crochet business called ‘Threaded Treasures by Destiny’.

Hailing from the county of Berbice, Wade officially launched her business on December 21st, 2023. Not only is she a young entrepreneur but Wade is currently a student at President’s College.

In an exclusive interview with The Waterfalls, the teen revealed that from a young age, she has always had a deep passion for arts and crafts, with crochet being a particular favourite of hers.

“I grew up as a DIY enthusiast, always seeking creative outlets. My entrepreneurial spirit was evident early on; in Grade 3, I began making rubber band bracelets and selling them to my classmates. At just 8-years-old, I received a kiddy sewing machine from my mother, that I used to create outfits for my dolls,” Wade related.

When questioned what sparked her interest to launch this venture, the teen said back in 2020, after completing her NGSA examination, she was inspired by a YouTuber who had recently started her own crochet business. “I’ve always had a passion for arts and crafts, so crochet naturally sparked my interest. Initially, I used mask straps and knotted them together to make yarn, because nowhere in Berbice sold yarn and my mother borrowed a crochet hook from a friend, and that’s when I truly began my crochet journey at 11 years old,” she recalled.

The young woman stated that initially, she was apprehensive about launching her business noting that fear held her back from taking that crucial step. “However, now that I have started, I can confidently say there isn’t a bone in me that regrets it—in fact, I wish I had launched it earlier,” she expressed.

For those who have not heard of ‘Threaded Treasures by Destiny’, it is a small business which offers handmade crochet items, including bags, hats for male and female, bath suits, skirts, dresses, key chains, scrunchies, baby outfits, purses, socks and much more.

Wade said having been operating for a while, there are times when it does not all go her way.

She explained that since she launched, one of the major challenge she had to deal with has been balancing her business with her personal and academic life. “Time management was crucial, as I had to ensure my studies weren’t compromised while growing my business. Another challenge was sourcing high-quality materials, as they aren’t always readily available locally,” she mentioned.

She added that in overcoming these challenges she set a structured schedule that allowed her to dedicate time to both studies and her crochet work. “Prioritizing tasks and setting realistic goals each week helped me stay on track. For sourcing materials, I would research reputable online retailers that specialize in yarn and crochet materials. Websites like Etsy, Amazon, or dedicated craft stores often have a wide selection,” she elaborated.

Accepting and learning from the obstacles along this journey, Wade said on the brighter side of things the support towards her and the business has been nothing less than incredible. She stated that her family, especially her mother and aunts, have played a significant role in encouraging and helping her grow her business. She noted too that the encouragement she received from my teachers has also been invaluable. According to her, recently she had the opportunity to showcase her work at her first exhibition – Curl Fete 2024, which she described, was an exciting milestone in her entrepreneurial journey.

Remembering the earlier stage of her business, she said that her first customers came from dorm mates, “and I have been pleasantly surprised to connect with customers from places in Guyana I never expected, such as Kwakwani, Linden, and New Amsterdam.”

Noting that this is remarkable experience, Wade revealed, “As l’ve embarked on this entrepreneurial journey, I have observed significant personal growth. This experience has not only matured me mentally but has also shaped my personality in meaningful ways.”

With this being said, she mentioned that to anyone out there who is considering starting a business but feels scared, her advice to them is to pray about it. “Remember, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ Do not pay attention to the negative comments or energy you may encounter from others. You have the potential to succeed!” she expressed.

Looking forward to the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead for her business, the young entrepreneur told this magazine that the long-term goal for her business is to expand and offer international shipping, particularly to other Caribbean countries.

Additionally, she said, she is looking to develop a stronger online brand through a website and social media platforms to reach a wider audience and showcase creative work.

As this small business owner continues to unleash what life has in store for her business, she is of the belief that young entrepreneurs have a play an important role in our country as they help create job opportunities for others.

“Young entrepreneurs play a significant role in society, they contribute job creations which help to reduce unemployment in the country and stimulate economic growth. They also serve as role models for their peers and younger generations, demonstrating that success is achievable through creativity, hard work, and resilience,” Wade pointed out.

She noted however, that to see small businesses progress and grow in our society there are a few things that can be put in place for that happen. According to her, the hosting of more exhibitions, especially in areas like Berbice, would provide much-needed exposure for young entrepreneurs.

Additionally, establishing local grant programs, mini loans, or partnerships with banks to provide financial support can help small businesses start and grow.

She suggested too that utilizing local media to highlight small businesses and their stories can increase visibility and community engagement.

Interested persons who wish to connect with this young entrepreneur can contact her via mobile number (592) 608 -0094 or on Instagram @threadedtreasuresbydestiny or TikTok @threaded_treasuresbydes.