Mahaicony man dies after falling off roof

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) died on Friday after he fell from a roof he was working on.
The man’s death comes just eight days after his first child was born.
The man, identified as Jermaine Hercules, reportedly fell off a roof he was working on at a rice mill located in Cane Grove, Mahaica, ECD.
Kaieteur News understands that Hercules was repairing holes on the roof when he slipped and fell.
Hercules reportedly worked on roofs before.
It is unclear whether the young man was wearing protective gear at the time of the incident.
Meanwhile, as news spread of the incident relatives and friends of the young man took to social media to offer their sympathy.
Hercules was described as a hardworking, quiet and humble person who always wore a smile.
