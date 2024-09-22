Latest update September 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Mahaicony man dies after falling off roof

Sep 22, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) died on Friday after he fell from a roof he was working on.

Dead: Jermaine Hercules

Dead: Jermaine Hercules

The man’s death comes just eight days after his first child was born.

The man, identified as Jermaine Hercules, reportedly fell off a roof he was working on at a rice mill located in Cane Grove, Mahaica, ECD.

Kaieteur News understands that Hercules was repairing holes on the roof when he slipped and fell.

Hercules reportedly worked on roofs before.

It is unclear whether the young man was wearing protective gear at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, as news spread of the incident relatives and friends of the young man took to social media to offer their sympathy.

Hercules was described as a hardworking, quiet and humble person who always wore a smile.

