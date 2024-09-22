Guyana Fashion Showcase ready for October 4

Kaieteur News – In celebration of the CPL Cricket Carnival 2024, the Guyana Fashion Showcase (GFS) is set to dazzle with a vibrant display of local fashion talent on October 4, 2024. The Guyana Fashion Showcase promises to be a spectacular event, combining local talent with international flair in a celebration of style and culture.

The event will take place at the National Gallery of Art, Castellani House in Georgetown.

The theme for this year’s showcase, “Style with Beauty in the Rainforest,” reflects Guyana’s lush and colorful natural beauty. The official announcement of the event was made at a press conference held on August 2, 2024, at Colabs Guyana Inc. The conference was hosted by Philbert Giddings, CEO and Founder of GFS; Michelle Cole Wagner, international designer and head of COLEFACTS; and Sharminah Leah, international actress and model.

Speaking with Kaieteur News about the upcoming event, Giddings shared his journey in the fashion world. Giddings, who has a background in construction and promotion, has been active in the industry for decades and has built relationships with top designers such as Francis Henry.

He explained: “I came back to Guyana from New York in 2017 after seeing the carnival and the potential for fashion here. I decided to invest in rebuilding and promoting fashion in Guyana.”

Designer, Michelle Cole Wagner shared that the selection of the models have been finalised. She explained that at the first model casting for the showcase, held on August 2, saw over 50 local participants, and the final selection process concluding on September 7. Out of this group, 38 local models were chosen, alongside additional international models. Cole Wagner emphasized the diversity in this year’s selection, stating, “We aim to present real models of various sizes, moving beyond the traditional size 2. This year, we are including models up to size 16 to reflect a broader range of beauty.”

Cole Wagner emphasized the significance of this year’s event, saying, “With this being the final year for CPL cricket, it’s the perfect moment to showcase Guyanese fashion. I hope this event will garner support from the local community. We have prepared a special stage for you all.”

Giddings concluded with high expectations for the event, stating, “We are looking forward to a night filled with total ambience and couture fashion.”

Sharminah Leah, who joined the team for this event, expressed her excitement about participating.

She asserted “My dad is Guyanese, so I’ve always wanted to visit. This show is a wonderful opportunity for me to come to Guyana for the first time.” Leah, who has modeled for renowned brands like Chanel and L’Oréal, is eager to contribute to the showcase. Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024, Shequana Holder, is also set to be a prominent face at the GFS.