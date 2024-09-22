ENHANCING THE FLAVOURS AND QUALITY– GNBS REVISES CURRY POWDER STANDARD

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – Curry powder holds a special place in Guyanese cuisine, being an essential ingredient in many traditional dishes. To enhance the flavour, safety and quality of this beloved spice blend, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has recently revised the GYS 29:2024 Standard –‘Specification for Curry Powder’. The update ensures the standard’s applicability to modern food safety and quality expectations.

This standard sets out the requirements for curry powder used as a flavoring in food preparation, ensuring that the product is both safe and of high quality. It details the quality of ingredients permitted, microbiological limits, packaging, labelling, and hygiene requirements, all of which guarantee a safe and wholesome product. Curry powder manufacturers must ensure their product contains no artificial colorants, no more than 5% salt, and meets stringent microbiological limits to protect against contamination.

With its blend of spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, and ginger, curry powder is used to enhance the flavors of many local dishes. This revision offers crucial guidance to manufacturers desirous of maintaining the authenticity, quality, and safety of the beloved spice blend. The standard ensures that the curry powder is free from harmful substances such as lead and cadmium, while setting limits on moisture content, ash, and volatile oils, all of which play a role in the product’s shelf life and flavor retention.

The revision highlights the importance of safeguarding food quality in Guyana as it brings the standard in line with current global practices. The GNBS, which has adopted and developed over 600 standards, continuously works to ensure that industries across various sectors, including the food industry, have access to relevant, modern standards that meet international benchmarks. By implementing standards like GYS 29:2024, businesses are better equipped to compete globally, protect consumers, and maintain consistent quality in production.

The standard’s revision also includes updated requirements for proper packaging and labelling. The labels must clearly state the product name, trade name or brand, net mass, list of ingredients in descending order of mass, manufacturer’s details, and “best before” dates. This transparency ensures consumers are informed and protected.

The Bureau plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of products and services across Guyana. The development and implementation of standards ensures that traditional products like curry powder remain consistent in quality and safe for both local consumption and export markets.

For further details on how to access this and other standards, contact the GNBS at (592) 219-0064-66 or via WhatsApp at 692-4627. You can also visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org