Ali’s all-round show, Pretorius propel Warriors into Playoffs

Kaieteur Sports – All-rounder Mooen Ali had an exceptional night with both bat and ball as he starred in the latest low-scoring win by 27 runs, as the Guyana Amazon Warriors kept their win streak at Providence alive.
Chasing a moderate 136 for victory, the Falcons could only reach 108 being steamrolled in the 19th over, despite top-scorer Kofi James playing well for his 27 (3×4 1×6), ex-Warriors skipper Chris Green (17) and Joshua James 15.
Bowling for the champs revolved mostly around their spinners in Ali who had a fantastic spell, returning 3-9 who shared similar figures with pacer Dwaine Pretorius (3-9) while Imran Tahir (2-40) and Gudakesh Motie (1-24) kept the pressure mounting.
Earlier, the Warriors struggled against the quality bowling of the Falcons led by the Pakistani pair of left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir (2-15) and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim (2-39), posting just 135-7 after 20 overs.
England all-rounder Ali hit his stride late, ending on 42 off 33 (3×4 3×6) while struggling opener Azam Khan (29) had his best game to date.
Middle-order batsman Shai Hope (10) who continues to find scoring fluently difficult, along with the Guyanese pair of Shimron Hetmyer (13) and Romario Shepherd (10), were the only other double-figure scorers for the Warriors.
Falcons commenced their chase reasonably, taking the score to 50-3 by the halfway mark, but after the Warriors bowlers got their rhythm, the champs made light work of the opposition as they defended another below-par score at home.
