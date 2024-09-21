Latest update September 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Radio host nabbed with ganja at Weldaad, remanded

Sep 21, 2024 News

Charged: Shaima Muna also knows as ‘Sexy Berry’.

Kaieteur News – Radio host and local singer Shaima Muna also known as ‘Sexy Berry’ who hails from Charlestown was on Friday nabbed by police during an operation in the vicinity of the Weldaad Police Station with 14,515 grams of marijuana.

The woman was also charged at the Weldaad Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning with Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.

She appeared before Magistrate R. Mohabir where the charge was read to her and she pleaded guilty.

Muna was remanded to prison until October 4 when the probation report will be presented to the court.

According to the police, “Muna was nabbed at around 5:47 hrs today at a ‘stop and search’ operation conducted on Weldaad public road, West Coast Berbice, by ranks from Weldaad Police Station.”

A motorcar bearing the registration number PAB 6190 which was headed towards Georgetown was stopped.

Muna, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, appeared to be nervous and there was a high scent of marijuana emanating from the car, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

A search was conducted and in the trunk of the car, ranks discovered t two traveling bags, red and blue in colour, containing parcels of marijuana wrapped with transparent plastic.

When weighed, the cannabis amounted to a total of 14kg 515 grams.

Muna was informed of the offense and arrested and cautioned.

The woman admitted to owning the narcotics and claimed that her mother was in the hospital, and she decided to take a chance to assist her with her medical bills.

