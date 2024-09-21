Man remanded for stealing $3M from neighbour

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old resident of Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown, was on Friday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for breaking and entering into his neighbour’s home and stealing $3 million in cash and valuables.

Nick Willington was accused of breaking and entering the dwelling house of Toreza Dyal at lot 85 Robb Street, Bourda, where he allegedly stole $3,000,000 in cash, two six-packs of Corona beers valued $6,000 and an Amazon tablet valued $22,000, total value $3,028,000.

Willington appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to police statements presented in court, around 9:30hrs, Dyal secured her home and left for the salon. At about 13:00hrs, she returned and observed that the northern door was broken.

She immediately made checks and observed that the cash and items listed in the charge were missing. The matter was reported to the police and investigators visited the scene and viewed the victims’ CCTV cameras. The footage reportedly showed Willington jumping over a fence and forcibly entering the home. Following his arrest, a search of Willington’s residence yielded the recovery of the victim’s Amazon tablet.

He admitted to the offence and was subsequently charged.

During the court proceedings, Prosecution objected to bail citing the strong evidence presented in the form of the CCTV footage. As a result, Willington was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on October 11, 2024.