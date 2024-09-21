Latest update September 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Mammologist found dead at Oku backdam

Sep 21, 2024 News

Dead: Mammalogist, Meshach Pierre.

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man Mammalogist identified as Meshach Pierre was found dead on Thursday at the G2 Minerals Guyana Inc. compound, Oku Backdam, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

According to police, Pierre was assigned to carry out a mammal survey at G2 Minerals, commencing on September 14, 2024.

Pierre was part of a team that was accommodated at the company’s compound. He shared a room with his assistant,  Philbert Denhart.

On the day in question, Pierre approached Denhart and two other workers who were sitting under a shed in the compound and instructed Dehhart not to return to the room because he had a meeting.

Time passed and around 14:55hrs a colleague enquired of Denhart if he was going to work. After checking the time, he realized that work would start soon so he hurried to his room.

Upon opening the door he found Pierre crouched on the floor on his right side.

Denhart immediately called the Medic, who quickly responded and later informed him that his colleague died.

The police were then summoned by the medic to the scene of the crime and the remains of the deceased were transported to Bartica Regional Hospital.

Police also took Denhart into custody to assist with further investigations.

Meanwhile, on Friday at around 11:15 hrs a post-mortem examination performed on Pierre’s remains by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that he died from ‘𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏𝒋𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒆𝒄𝒌’.

The deceased was identified by his father, Mark Pierre, a 63-Veterinarian.

Meanwhile, Police have since found a ‘suicide note’ in Pierre’s phone that was reportedly addressed to his family.

Investigations are ongoing.

