Issano Village to get $63M nursery school

Sep 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will be constructing a $63 million nursery school at Issano Village located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni area, Region Seven.
The project was opened at the recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and there it was revealed that 20 contractors have applied for the contract and bid below the engineer’s $63,437,193 figure.
Kaieteur News understands that the request for a nursery school in the community was raised with President Irfaan Ali during a visit back in May. At that time, the Head of State promised the residents that that issue among others raised would be addressed.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development
Extension of Potaro Primary.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|JR Civil Works
|$49,664,324
|G&F Construction & Furniture Supplies
|$48,569,153
|Eon’s Construction & Supply Services
|$52,074,055
|Z&B Construction & Supplies Company
|$51,307,251
|Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services
|$49,385,458
|Forever Construction
|$48,136,301
|Kanhai’s Engineering
|$50,932,749
|M&M Trading
|$52,824,666
|VG Group Guyana Inc.
|$51,762,506
|Elliott’s Construction & Supplies
|$46,791,494
|Builders First Choice Construction Company
|$50,637,398
|LF Global
|$51,744,531
|K Whyte Construction
|$53,164,943
|Radon Construction
|$52,110,000
|Armo Construction, General Services & Supply
|$47,108,823
|Star Imports & Trading
|$51,279,612
|B&S Contracting Service
|$49,678,349
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$55,145,704
Construction of Teacher’s Living Quarters at Kurupung.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|D&S General Contracting Service
|$31,542,762
|Jeeto’s Construction
|$33,994,616
|LS Contracting Services
|$30,116,631
|Dayclean Shop Supply & Service
|$27,997,786
|M White Construction
|$30,992,476
|VG Group Guyana Inc.
|$41,575,619
|Armo Construction, General Services & Supply
|$32,499,307
|B&S Contracting Services
|$29,302,888
|Randon Construction
|$35,500,000
|Elliott’s Construction & Supplies
|$32,595,630
|JR Civil Works
|$34,159,211
|Andrect Engineering & Construction
|$32,760,762
|Eon’s Construction & Supply Services
|$30,351,394
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$35,502,907
Construction of Nursery School at Issano.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Z&B Construction & Supplies Company
|$59,330,136
|KLM Construction
|$53,939,324
|Dayclean Shop & Supply Services
|$53,271,603
|Triple A&J Halal Meat Centre
|$58,874,829
|VG Group Guyana Inc.
|$45,795,530
|Forever Construction
|$56,854,314
|LS Contracting Services
|$56,256,750
|K Whyte Construction
|$58,853,320
|Kanhai’s Engineering
|$54,636,542
|Andrect Engineering
|$58,871,573
|Charles Smith Construction
|$54,018,006
|Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services
|$57,964,200
|Eon’s Construction & Supply Services
|$59,330,136
|Jeeto’s Construction
|$58,976,000
|B&S Contracting Service
|$51,998,271
|Elliott’s Construction & Supplies
|$53,590,885
|Armo Construction, General Services & Supply
|$54,936,461
|JR Civil Works
|$56,226,338
|Star Imports & Trading
|$59,365,464
|Builders First Choice Construction Company Inc.
|$59,032,610
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$63,437,193
Construction of Living Quarters at Kangaruma.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|W&M Contracting
|$33,190,000
|D&S General Contracting Services
|$32,411,933
|B&S Contracting Service
|$29,302,888
|Elliott’s Construction & Supplies
|$31,675,585
|Radon Construction
|$35,500,000
|Andrect Engineering
|$31,511,933
|VG Group Guyana Inc.
|–
|R Moe Construction General Services
|–
|M White Construction
|$30,992,496
|Dayclean Shop Supply & Service
|$28,634,797
|LS Contracting Services
|$29,126,000
|Triple A&J Halal Meat Centre
|$33,874,758
|KLM Construction
|$30,385,502
|Eon’s Construction & Supply Services
|$30,519,958
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$34,501,708
Construction of Teacher’s Living Quarter at Wayalayeng.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|LS Contracting Services
|$20,092,750
|Prored Resources
|$23,900,000
|KLM Construction
|$23,011,650
|Andrect Engineering & Construction
|$22,653,750
|Eon’s construction & Supplies Services
|$21,193,490
|V&S General Contracting Services
|$23,553,750
|M White Construction
|$21,161,550
|Clinton Issacs and Sons Contracting Services
|$18,587,208
|VG Group Guyana Inc.
|$16,494,380
|Radon Construction
|$25,800,000
|W&M Contracting
|$25,798,000
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$25,754,100
Extension of Wallaba Primary School.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Bree’s Enterprise
|$27,033,330
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$27,121,380
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of Ambulance Drugs & Medical Supplies-Guyana Fire Service.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Caribbean Medical Supplies Inc.
|$8,724,294
|ABD Medicare Investment Inc.
|$8,515,824
|New GPC Inc.
|$12,760,927
|New Doctors Clinic
|$23,149,740
Procurement of Industrial Gas Stove & Equipment.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Elle’s Trading & Hardware
|$10,768,100
|Supergraphics
|$4,916,604
