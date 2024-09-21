Issano Village to get $63M nursery school

Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will be constructing a $63 million nursery school at Issano Village located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni area, Region Seven.

The project was opened at the recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and there it was revealed that 20 contractors have applied for the contract and bid below the engineer’s $63,437,193 figure.

Kaieteur News understands that the request for a nursery school in the community was raised with President Irfaan Ali during a visit back in May. At that time, the Head of State promised the residents that that issue among others raised would be addressed.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development

Extension of Potaro Primary.

Bidder Amount Tendered JR Civil Works $49,664,324 G&F Construction & Furniture Supplies $48,569,153 Eon’s Construction & Supply Services $52,074,055 Z&B Construction & Supplies Company $51,307,251 Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services $49,385,458 Forever Construction $48,136,301 Kanhai’s Engineering $50,932,749 M&M Trading $52,824,666 VG Group Guyana Inc. $51,762,506 Elliott’s Construction & Supplies $46,791,494 Builders First Choice Construction Company $50,637,398 LF Global $51,744,531 K Whyte Construction $53,164,943 Radon Construction $52,110,000 Armo Construction, General Services & Supply $47,108,823 Star Imports & Trading $51,279,612 B&S Contracting Service $49,678,349 Engineer’s Estimate $55,145,704

Construction of Teacher’s Living Quarters at Kurupung.

Bidder Amount Tendered D&S General Contracting Service $31,542,762 Jeeto’s Construction $33,994,616 LS Contracting Services $30,116,631 Dayclean Shop Supply & Service $27,997,786 M White Construction $30,992,476 VG Group Guyana Inc. $41,575,619 Armo Construction, General Services & Supply $32,499,307 B&S Contracting Services $29,302,888 Randon Construction $35,500,000 Elliott’s Construction & Supplies $32,595,630 JR Civil Works $34,159,211 Andrect Engineering & Construction $32,760,762 Eon’s Construction & Supply Services $30,351,394 Engineer’s Estimate $35,502,907

Construction of Nursery School at Issano.

Bidder Amount Tendered Z&B Construction & Supplies Company $59,330,136 KLM Construction $53,939,324 Dayclean Shop & Supply Services $53,271,603 Triple A&J Halal Meat Centre $58,874,829 VG Group Guyana Inc. $45,795,530 Forever Construction $56,854,314 LS Contracting Services $56,256,750 K Whyte Construction $58,853,320 Kanhai’s Engineering $54,636,542 Andrect Engineering $58,871,573 Charles Smith Construction $54,018,006 Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services $57,964,200 Eon’s Construction & Supply Services $59,330,136 Jeeto’s Construction $58,976,000 B&S Contracting Service $51,998,271 Elliott’s Construction & Supplies $53,590,885 Armo Construction, General Services & Supply $54,936,461 JR Civil Works $56,226,338 Star Imports & Trading $59,365,464 Builders First Choice Construction Company Inc. $59,032,610 Engineer’s Estimate $63,437,193

Construction of Living Quarters at Kangaruma.

Bidder Amount Tendered W&M Contracting $33,190,000 D&S General Contracting Services $32,411,933 B&S Contracting Service $29,302,888 Elliott’s Construction & Supplies $31,675,585 Radon Construction $35,500,000 Andrect Engineering $31,511,933 VG Group Guyana Inc. – R Moe Construction General Services – M White Construction $30,992,496 Dayclean Shop Supply & Service $28,634,797 LS Contracting Services $29,126,000 Triple A&J Halal Meat Centre $33,874,758 KLM Construction $30,385,502 Eon’s Construction & Supply Services $30,519,958 Engineer’s Estimate $34,501,708

Construction of Teacher’s Living Quarter at Wayalayeng.

Bidder Amount Tendered LS Contracting Services $20,092,750 Prored Resources $23,900,000 KLM Construction $23,011,650 Andrect Engineering & Construction $22,653,750 Eon’s construction & Supplies Services $21,193,490 V&S General Contracting Services $23,553,750 M White Construction $21,161,550 Clinton Issacs and Sons Contracting Services $18,587,208 VG Group Guyana Inc. $16,494,380 Radon Construction $25,800,000 W&M Contracting $25,798,000 Engineer’s Estimate $25,754,100

Extension of Wallaba Primary School.

Bidder Amount Tendered Bree’s Enterprise $27,033,330 Engineer’s Estimate $27,121,380

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of Ambulance Drugs & Medical Supplies-Guyana Fire Service.

Bidder Amount Tendered Caribbean Medical Supplies Inc. $8,724,294 ABD Medicare Investment Inc. $8,515,824 New GPC Inc. $12,760,927 New Doctors Clinic $23,149,740

Procurement of Industrial Gas Stove & Equipment.

Bidder Amount Tendered Elle’s Trading & Hardware $10,768,100 Supergraphics $4,916,604