Issano Village to get $63M nursery school

Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will be constructing a $63 million nursery school at Issano Village located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni area, Region Seven.

The project was opened at the recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and there it was revealed that 20 contractors have applied for the contract and bid below the engineer’s $63,437,193 figure.

Kaieteur News understands that the request for a nursery school in the community was raised with President Irfaan Ali during a visit back in May. At that time, the Head of State promised the residents that that issue among others raised would be addressed.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development

Extension of Potaro Primary.

Bidder Amount Tendered
JR Civil Works $49,664,324
G&F Construction & Furniture Supplies $48,569,153
Eon’s Construction & Supply Services $52,074,055
Z&B Construction & Supplies Company $51,307,251
Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services $49,385,458
Forever Construction $48,136,301
Kanhai’s Engineering $50,932,749
M&M Trading $52,824,666
VG Group Guyana Inc. $51,762,506
Elliott’s Construction & Supplies $46,791,494
Builders First Choice Construction Company $50,637,398
LF Global $51,744,531
K Whyte Construction $53,164,943
Radon Construction $52,110,000
Armo Construction, General Services & Supply $47,108,823
Star Imports & Trading $51,279,612
B&S Contracting Service $49,678,349
Engineer’s Estimate $55,145,704

 

Construction of Teacher’s Living Quarters at Kurupung.

Bidder Amount Tendered
D&S General Contracting Service $31,542,762
Jeeto’s Construction $33,994,616
LS Contracting Services $30,116,631
Dayclean Shop Supply & Service $27,997,786
M White Construction $30,992,476
VG Group Guyana Inc. $41,575,619
Armo Construction, General Services & Supply $32,499,307
B&S Contracting Services $29,302,888
Randon Construction $35,500,000
Elliott’s Construction & Supplies $32,595,630
JR Civil Works $34,159,211
Andrect Engineering & Construction $32,760,762
Eon’s Construction & Supply Services $30,351,394
Engineer’s Estimate $35,502,907

 

Construction of Nursery School at Issano.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Z&B Construction & Supplies Company $59,330,136
KLM Construction $53,939,324
Dayclean Shop & Supply Services $53,271,603
Triple A&J Halal Meat Centre $58,874,829
VG Group Guyana Inc. $45,795,530
Forever Construction $56,854,314
LS Contracting Services $56,256,750
K Whyte Construction $58,853,320
Kanhai’s Engineering $54,636,542
Andrect Engineering $58,871,573
Charles Smith Construction $54,018,006
Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services $57,964,200
Eon’s Construction & Supply Services $59,330,136
Jeeto’s Construction $58,976,000
B&S Contracting Service $51,998,271
Elliott’s Construction & Supplies $53,590,885
Armo Construction, General Services & Supply $54,936,461
JR Civil Works $56,226,338
Star Imports & Trading $59,365,464
Builders First Choice Construction Company Inc. $59,032,610
Engineer’s Estimate $63,437,193

 

Construction of Living Quarters at Kangaruma.

Bidder Amount Tendered
W&M Contracting $33,190,000
D&S General Contracting Services $32,411,933
B&S Contracting Service $29,302,888
Elliott’s Construction & Supplies $31,675,585
Radon Construction $35,500,000
Andrect Engineering $31,511,933
VG Group Guyana Inc.
R Moe Construction General Services
M White Construction $30,992,496
Dayclean Shop Supply & Service $28,634,797
LS Contracting Services $29,126,000
Triple A&J Halal Meat Centre $33,874,758
KLM Construction $30,385,502
Eon’s Construction & Supply Services $30,519,958
Engineer’s Estimate $34,501,708

 

Construction of Teacher’s Living Quarter at Wayalayeng.

Bidder Amount Tendered
LS Contracting Services $20,092,750
Prored Resources $23,900,000
KLM Construction $23,011,650
Andrect Engineering & Construction $22,653,750
Eon’s construction & Supplies Services $21,193,490
V&S General Contracting Services $23,553,750
M White Construction $21,161,550
Clinton Issacs and Sons Contracting Services $18,587,208
VG Group Guyana Inc. $16,494,380
Radon Construction $25,800,000
W&M Contracting $25,798,000
Engineer’s Estimate $25,754,100

 

Extension of Wallaba Primary School.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Bree’s Enterprise $27,033,330
Engineer’s Estimate $27,121,380

 

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of Ambulance Drugs & Medical Supplies-Guyana Fire Service.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Caribbean Medical Supplies Inc. $8,724,294
ABD Medicare Investment Inc. $8,515,824
New GPC Inc. $12,760,927
New Doctors Clinic $23,149,740

 

Procurement of Industrial Gas Stove & Equipment.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Elle’s Trading & Hardware $10,768,100
Supergraphics $4,916,604
