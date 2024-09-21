ExxonMobil in search of Guyanese to maintain 180 townhouses, apartments and other facilities

Latest update September 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2024 News
…wants 24-hour response system, testing of electricity backup, exterior landscaping, pest fumigation, utilities paid and more
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) is searching for Guyanese contractors to provide Residential Facility Management Services.
The operator of the Stabroek Block in a Request For Information (RFI) published on Thursday explained that the company requires facility management services for its leased residential portfolio of approximately 180 units comprising apartments, townhouses and houses, within 13 locations across Georgetown, lower East Coast Demerara and East Bank Demerara.
Additionally, the company is also searching for contractors to provide facility management services for an onshore location which houses the Fiber Optic Cable and Administrative Management Services for its leased Recreational Facility. Guyanese contractors can bid for one or all the facilities.
According to scope of work, local contractors will be tasked with providing a 24 hour on-call emergency response system for the provision of corrective repair services and alterations/additional services.
The list of duties also includes Air Condition (AC) maintenance; testing and servicing of standby power generators; maintenance of fire protection equipment such as fire alarm systems, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors and any related systems identified; landscaping of all exterior and cleaning and maintenance of non-landscaped exterior areas such as patios/courtyards and parking lots. Service includes gardening, cutting grass, fertilizing, cutting and trimming of trees and plants, power washing, cleaning and general maintenance of outdoor areas.
The contractor will also be expected to carry out basic pest control work for periodic fumigation against mosquitoes, cockroaches, ants, rodents, flea, ticks and others, Exxon said.
Additionally, Exxon noted, “EMGL may require Contractor to pay utilities for residential units. Such services include, but are not necessarily limited to: electricity, water, cable TV, internet, replacement of LPG gas cylinders for cooking and refueling of generators. Utility payments will be on preapproved basis and will be reimbursed.”
During the bid process, all prospective EMGL contractors are required to demonstrate awareness of the Local Content Act (2021) and its potential application to their work under the scope.
The Local Content Law was introduced to allow Guyanese to participate in the oil and gas sector and benefit from employment opportunities created to support the thriving industry.
Under the Act, 40 categories of work are ring-fenced for Guyanese participation via the supply of goods and the provision of services which include: food supply, rental of office space, accommodation, insurance, accounting and legal services.
