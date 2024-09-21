Latest update September 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

BMC O50s Tournament continues this weekend

Sep 21, 2024

– Sponsored by Permaul Trading & Distribution and Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt services.

Kaieteur Sports – The Big Man Cricket O50s tournament continues this weekend with 2 fixtures in Demerara. Jai Hind Jaguars and Essequibo Invaders O50s Masters will be engaged in a key match this weekend with both teams looking to secure their spots in the playoffs with their final league game.

In the other final league game for East Coast Aash Décor, the lads from East Coast would be looking to bounce back after recording 2 defeats in their last 2 matches to cement a place in the top 4 against the bottom of the table Ex Berbice Policy Masters.

This weekend’s fixtures are as follows:

The points standing after the last round of matches shows North Soesdyke Masters leading the pack with Essequibo Invaders & Everest Masters closely following with the same points but lower NRRs:

