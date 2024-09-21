Blackout come back like bad weather

Latest update September 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Yuh know de one: it does disappear fuh a lil bit, and den show up with a vengeance. Just like how de power boat come fuh save we, but now de light ducking in and out like it tekking a holiday.
First dem seh it was de transmission lines. Dem need changing fuh de widening of de embankment road. Who know road work does cut light? Dem boys seh deh widening de road, but all we getting is widened blackouts.
And then de big one! Excavator touch power lines! Dem boys seh when excavator touch de power line, de whole city go dark. How come one machine could shut down half de country? In Guyana, we does feel blackout like is national sport. Any excuse good enough: a bird sneeze on de wire, blackout. Somebody driving drunk, blackout.
De people tired hearin excuses. Last time it was gas turbine tek sick. Dis time, it’s transmission lines need surgery. Next time, maybe de pole gon want vacation leave. Is best dem did just tell we that blackouts are due to the current situation.
Dem boys seh GPL start behaving like it playing peek-a-boo with we light. One minute we see am, next minute blackout. People plan fuh watch TV, blackout come. People plan fuh cook, blackout tek over de pot. Everybody can’t afford solar panel and generator like dem big ones. Dem boys seh we living in de dark while we oil light up everybody else.
Blackout does mek dem boys feel powerless. So when it gon end? Who know? Dem boys seh maybe when we get to heaven, de light gon finally stay on. Fuh now, we got to keep a candle close by, cause de blackout always waiting fuh pounce.
But dem boys seh one thing sure, when blackout end, pigs gon start flying too.
Talk half. Leff half
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
