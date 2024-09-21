Alleged motorcycle thief remanded

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old Mason was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in relation to bike theft.

Floyd Azore of Lot 89 Laing Avenue, Georgetown is accused of stealing a Jailing motorcycle valued $275,000 from Brad Farhun, on September 16, 2024, at Russell Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Azore is no stranger to the law. Police reported that he is wanted in Region 4B Division for similar offences. They stated that he has a habit of stealing motorcycles.

Azore appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charge to him. He pleaded not guilty.

According to the facts presented in court, around 08:25 hrs on the day in question, Farhun had parked his motorcycle securely in front of his home before going inside for about three minutes.

Upon returning, he discovered that the motorcycle was missing. He made checks about his home and around the area but could not find it.

Later that day around 14:00hrs, Azore was spotted riding Farhun’s motorcycle with another male.

When Azore and his colleague noticed the police, they attempted to flee, but Azore was apprehended while the other male escaped, leaving the motorcycle behind.

At the Rumvieldt Police Station, Azore reportedly admitted to the theft, claiming he and the other male had stolen the motorcycle.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution objected to bail, citing Azore’s prior offenses and his attempt to evade police capture.

Azore, however, denied the charge, stating, “The bike was not in my possession, I was at the back of it.”

Azore was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on October 9, 2024, for further statements.