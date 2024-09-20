Yuh can’t judge a thief by he clothes

Kaieteur News – Long ago, things was easy. You could spot a suspected shoplifter from far. All yuh had to do was look for de man wid de tear-up pants or de woman wid de slipper hanging off she foot. Dem was de suspects. Raggedy clothes could mean yuh broke. And broke mean yuh could try a thing.

But times change. Nowadays, yuh use dat same measure, and yuh gon end up embarrass yuhself. You gon end up calling security pon de wrong people. Worse yet, people gon start holla yuh stereotyping dem. And deh gan be right fuh so accuse yuh. Yuh can’t judge a thief by de clothes dem gat on.

Dese days, de people who shoplifting ain’t necessarily de ones who look like dey want a $20 to catch a bus. Nah man! Dese days, is all kind of people shoplifting—de man in de three-piece suit, de lady wid de fancy handbag, and de youthman wid de designer shoes. Dem shoplifters come in all shapes, sizes and appearances.

Supermarkets and stores fed up. Dey don’t know who to trust. De same man who telling de cashier “Keep the change” at de counter, is de same man stuffing chocolate bars in he pocket when nobody watching. Is a new type of thief on de loose.

De solution? Store owners gan soon gat to employ specialized people to sniff out shoplifters. Yes, yuh hear right. Security guards ain’t enough anymore. Now dey got trained professionals. Some of dem got degrees. Yuh ain’t know, shoplifting is now a science.

Dese experts don’t watch clothes no more. Nah man, dey looking fuh body language. If yuh start scratching yuh neck too much or look at de ceiling too long, dem people on to you. If yuh picking up and putting back de same item five times, dey know yuh planning something. De science of shoplifting detection getting serious. One supermarket even got a man who study psychology to read people mind!

And de funny thing is, people still getting away wid it. Dem experts catching some, but de rest walking out like dey own de store. De stores tightening up. But yuh know how Guyanese stay. Dey gon find a way.

Talk half. Leff half!