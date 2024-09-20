Latest update September 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Yuh can’t judge a thief by he clothes

Sep 20, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Long ago, things was easy. You could spot a suspected shoplifter from far. All yuh had to do was look for de man wid de tear-up pants or de woman wid de slipper hanging off she foot. Dem was de suspects. Raggedy clothes could mean yuh broke. And broke mean yuh could try a thing.

But times change. Nowadays, yuh use dat same measure, and yuh gon end up embarrass yuhself. You gon end up calling security pon de wrong people. Worse yet, people gon start holla yuh stereotyping dem. And deh gan be right fuh so accuse yuh. Yuh can’t judge a thief by de clothes dem gat on.

Dese days, de people who shoplifting ain’t necessarily de ones who look like dey want a $20 to catch a bus. Nah man! Dese days, is all kind of people shoplifting—de man in de three-piece suit, de lady wid de fancy handbag, and de youthman wid de designer shoes. Dem shoplifters come in all shapes, sizes and appearances.

Supermarkets and stores fed up. Dey don’t know who to trust. De same man who telling de cashier “Keep the change” at de counter, is de same man stuffing chocolate bars in he pocket when nobody watching. Is a new type of thief on de loose.

De solution? Store owners gan soon gat to employ specialized people to sniff out shoplifters. Yes, yuh hear right. Security guards ain’t enough anymore. Now dey got trained professionals. Some of dem got degrees. Yuh ain’t know, shoplifting is now a science.

Dese experts don’t watch clothes no more. Nah man, dey looking fuh body language. If yuh start scratching yuh neck too much or look at de ceiling too long, dem people on to you. If yuh picking up and putting back de same item five times, dey know yuh planning something. De science of shoplifting detection getting serious. One supermarket even got a man who study psychology to read people mind!

And de funny thing is, people still getting away wid it. Dem experts catching some, but de rest walking out like dey own de store. De stores tightening up. But yuh know how Guyanese stay. Dey gon find a way.

Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Banks DIH on board for President’s Cup

Banks DIH on board for President’s Cup

Sep 20, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Beverage giants Banks DIH continues to support horseracing in Guyana. The latest support came this week ahead of the President’s Cup which is set for Sunday September 22 at...
Read More
Sterling Products support Pee Wee U11 Football Tournament

Sterling Products support Pee Wee U11 Football...

Sep 20, 2024

Under-16 Boxing moves to Vergenoegen tomorrow as weigh-in takes place today and tomorrow

Under-16 Boxing moves to Vergenoegen tomorrow as...

Sep 20, 2024

O’Jeer relieved following High Court ruling

O’Jeer relieved following High Court ruling

Sep 20, 2024

Russell, David pilot TKR to nervy 5-wicket win over Warriors

Russell, David pilot TKR to nervy 5-wicket win...

Sep 19, 2024

Sarah Sanmoogan powers to four bronze medals as Guyana opens on a high

Sarah Sanmoogan powers to four bronze medals as...

Sep 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]