Lamaha squatting homes maliciously set on fire, 12 homeless

Kaieteur News – Twelve persons are now homeless after several houses in the Lamaha Squatting Area, ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, were maliciously destroyed by fire on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the fire originated in a single-storey wooden structure that housed three people and is suspected to have been set by unknown arsonists. “The fire is suspected to have been maliciously set by unknown persons, and investigations are ongoing,” GFS said.

As a result of the radiated heat from the initial fire, two nearby buildings caught afire, displacing an additional nine residents. The GFS reported that they were alerted to the fire at around 02:58hrs. Upon receiving the call, Water tenders #95, #105, and #118, along with Water Carrier #18 and a team of 18 fire fighters were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters employed one jet from WT#105’s tank and another from WT#118’s, while also utilising LP#A7, which drew water from an open source to bring the fire under control. Despite their efforts, the houses and all their contents, including the 60 undocumented motorcycles, were destroyed. Fire prevention officials are currently investigating the incident, and the GFS is urging anyone with information to come forward.