GYSBI awards technical scholarships to 11 outstanding students

Kaieteur News – Eleven students—ten from Region Three and one from Region Nine (South Rupununi) are the latest recipients of the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) Technical Scholarship Programme.

The 2024 cohort includes: Daniel Bisnauth from Canal No. 2 Polder, Daniel Henry from Karaudarnau Village, Region Nine, and Leanna Woolford from Zeelugt, all of whom will pursue Building and Civil Engineering at the Georgetown Technical Institute.

Joining them are Jkwon Alfred of De Kinderen, Astel Ramlall of La Grange, and Denzel Fraser of Goed Intent, each studying Electrical Installation; Tristan Petty of Hague Village, who is pursuing Mechanical Engineering; and Tristan Prince from Patentia, focusing on Architectural Drawing. Additionally, Akeia Squires of Crane will study Chemistry, and Feiaaz Ramjag of Belle Village, Canal No. 2, is specializing in Computer Science at the same institution. Aroon Maniram from Parika Villages is enrolled at the Leonora Technical Institute, where he will pursue Welding and Fabrication.

In a press release, GYSBI said this year’s scholarships focused on students from the Essequibo Islands–West Demerara region, as part of GYSBI’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. This emphasis reflects the company’s ongoing involvement in the Gas-to-Energy project in Wales, West Bank Demerara, where it has been executing critical works over the past year. As part of its work, GYSBI is responsible for Earth, Soil Remediation, and Surcharge activities at the project site. In keeping with its commitment to give back to the communities in the region, GYSBI expanded the scholarship programme. Initially, ten scholarships were offered, but the company was inspired to award an additional scholarship to Daniel Henry, an Indigenous student from Region Nine, after he shared the financial challenges he faced in pursuing his education at the Georgetown Technical Institute.

In a simple ceremony held at GYSBI, General Manager, Robert Albiez extended congratulations to the awardees, who were chosen out of 50 applicants as he noted that the programme has now become something to be proud of. “I have been with Guyana Shore Base almost 7 years and in almost all my time here, this is the thing that I am most proud of, that we have put in place. I would like to congratulate [you] young men and women for your accomplishment… it is the things that you do now, the work, the time, and the effort and energy that you put into the things that you are doing today that will determine where you are in 10, 15, 20 years, so keep that in mind. I think you are all well on the path,” he encouraged.

Deputy General Manager, Rabin Chandarpal also shared brief remarks in which he urged the students to grab the opportunity that has been presented to them and utilize it to their fullest. “You are not always going to be the brightest, you are not always going to be the most talented, but you certainly can strive to be the hardest working and that is a huge advantage that you will have going forward in life. When you come here to GYSBI, through this scholarship, you have already proven to yourself and to us that you are capable of doing great things but don’t get complacent. Welcome to the GYSBI family, you are now a treasured part of it and once you are here, you will be safe, and you will be taken care of. You will also bring a fresh and different perspective to the way we do things here,” Chandarpal noted. The programme is designed to offer internships to successful applicants during their semester breaks so that they can gain valuable hands-on training and knowledge transfer. At the end of their studies, they can also benefit from the opportunity to be fully employed within the company.

Matthew Seepersaud, a 2023 graduate of the GYSBI Scholarship Programme, recently completed his studies in Electrical Installation at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute. During his 7-week internship at GYSBI, his outstanding performance earned him a full-time position in the company’s Maintenance Department. Meanwhile, the other nine awardees from last year’s cohort have returned to school to continue their studies.

In addressing the new group of scholarship recipients, Matthew shared his personal journey, encouraging them to give their best effort, as his experience has proven to be both rewarding and transformative. “I was placed in the Maintenance Department, specifically Electrical Maintenance. [When I came on, I was introduced to everyone and taken around and] I stood in amazement of the scale of the warehouses and buildings and the diversity of the people working [at GYSBI]. I thought to myself 4 years ago in High School, I wouldn’t have even dreamed of being here but there I was. I was an introvert, but this experience contributed to my personal development by improving my self-esteem, confidence and communication skills,” Seepersaud shared.

Daniel Bisnauth first applied for the GYSBI scholarship in 2023 but was not selected. Undeterred, he reapplied after learning that this year’s programme was specifically targeting students from his region. Now a successful recipient, Daniel expressed that the scholarship will significantly ease the financial burden on 11 families, including his own. “I would like to thank GYSBI for providing us with this prestigious scholarship and providing us with this life changing opportunity. This scholarship is not just a financial relief but an incredible investment in our future, it empowers us to focus on our studies and personal growth… We are also deeply grateful for the chance to gain firsthand experience through internships and practical learning [which will prepare us for the world of work],” Bisnauth said.