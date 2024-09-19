“Nothing is Free?” Really?

Kaieteur News – The assertion that “nothing is free” has a familiar ring. It is a refrain as old as modern economics.

Recently, this aphorism has been resurrected, proclaiming that the populace must be disabused of the notion that any service provided by the government comes without a price. The argument that “nothing is free” is superficially appealing: someone, somewhere, has to pay.

At the heart of this assertion is a misunderstanding of the role of government. What is a government if not an institution that exists precisely to mediate the competing interests of society and ensure that resources—whether financial, natural, or social—are allocated in ways that benefit the overall good of society? In such a system, “free” is not an illusion; it is a tool, a means by which governments balance the inequities and uncertainties of the marketplace with the fundamental rights and needs of their citizens.

Let us begin by deconstructing the proposition itself. If “nothing is free,” what then of the air we breathe, the sunlight that nourishes the crops, or the rain that replenishes the rivers? The premise that something must always be “paid for” by someone or someone else ignores the reality of how value is generated and shared in society.

The argument that someone else pays for another’s “freeness” is a compelling one in the context of taxation and public spending. It taps into a core sentiment, particularly in more market-oriented economies, that the benefits enjoyed by one group must come at the cost of another. While this notion holds some truth—yes, public services must be funded from somewhere, often through taxes paid by individuals and businesses—it overlooks the fact that freeness is not merely a redistribution of wealth but a strategic investment with far-reaching social and economic returns. Governments collect taxes, which, ideally, are redistributed for the common good. In exchange for these taxes, the public receives goods and services, some of which are ostensibly free at the point of use—public education and public health care, for example.

The very structure of modern society is predicated on the notion that, at various points in history, the state must offer some measure of “freeness” to its citizens. Take, for example, the post-war boom in Europe, when governments across the continent introduced free education and healthcare systems. These were not giveaways, nor were they short-term political bribes. They were investments in the future prosperity of the nation. Education, made available to all, regardless of wealth, builds a skilled and productive workforce. Free healthcare reduces the long-term burden on the economy by ensuring that citizens remain healthy and capable of contributing to society.

Offering freeness—whether through toll-free bridges, tax relief, or free public services—is not an act of charity. It is an investment in human capital. The removal of tolls on bridges, for instance, may seem like a simple economic sacrifice, but the broader impact—improving the free movement of people, goods, and services—stimulates commerce and boosts productivity. What we often fail to calculate are the benefits that accrue indirectly from these “free” services, which often far outweigh their immediate costs.

Consider, for instance, the removal of taxes on essentials such as food and medicine. For the poor, who spend a disproportionate share of their income on these necessities, such measures provide immediate relief. This is not an abstraction. A government that eliminates taxes on basic goods is effectively lifting a significant financial burden from its most vulnerable citizens, allowing them to reallocate scarce resources to other pressing needs, like education or small business investment. The societal gains are manifold: healthier, better-fed citizens are more productive, less dependent on state welfare, and more capable of contributing to the economy. Here again, the government is investing in the long-term health and stability of the nation, an investment that may not yield immediate financial returns but which undoubtedly strengthens the fabric of society.

In a democratic society, certain services are not just conveniences but rights. The right to free education, the right to access healthcare and the right to travel freely within one’s own country without being nickel-and-dimed by toll booths—these are all manifestations of a broader social contract. A society that refuses to provide its citizens with these basic rights is one that implicitly values profit over people, treating its citizens as customers rather than as human beings. The state exists to ensure that certain services are available to all, not just to those who can afford to pay.

One need only look at the examples of countries where such services are guaranteed to appreciate the profound societal benefits that accrue. Scandinavian countries, often held up as models of social democracy, provide free education, healthcare, and robust social safety nets. Their citizens enjoy some of the highest standards of living in the world, not because “nothing is free,” but because everything of consequence is: the education that enables social mobility, the healthcare that prevents economic ruin, the infrastructure that facilitates commerce and communication. Governments must, at various times, offer freeness to their citizens—not as a handout, but as a necessary function of governance. Whether in the form of free education, toll-free bridges, or tax exemptions on essential goods, these acts of freeness are investments in the future of the nation. They promote equality, stimulate economic growth, and uphold the fundamental rights of citizens. To suggest otherwise is to misunderstand the very purpose of government.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)