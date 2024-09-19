Man dies after shot in back by thief

Kaieteur News – A 61-year-old man died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) after he was shot by a bandit late last month during a robbery at a shop in Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Dead is Aubrey Richardson called ‘Goobny’ who resided at Kuru-Kuru, Soesdyke, Linden Highway. The incident occurred on August 24, 2024. Richardson succumbed to his injuries on September 5, 2024. Phylicia Adams daughter of the deceased told the Kaieteur News that the incident occurred around 21:00h while her father was at the shop talking with his friends.

During an interview with this publication the woman related that prior to the shooting, her father reportedly made arrangements with a friend that was visiting from Lethem. “So he picked up his friend from right outside of Kuru Kuru at a spot we call the Jamoon Tree and they reach up to Yarrowkabra,” Adams told Kaieteur News.

Aadams explained that her father and the friend went to purchase dhall puri for the next day and while there they were engaged in conversation with the shop owner. During the conversation, someone reportedly entered the shop to buy cigarettes and then exited. Shortly after, Richardson heard someone saying behind him ‘don’t move,’ to which he responded jokingly: “who is duh bai”. Unaware of the situation, Richardson was allegedly shot in the back by the person. “…what we were told, (is that) he did not take it serious and probably because he recognise the voice,” the daughter told this publication. She added, “He is a kind of person that recognises people by their voices.”

The woman related that after Richardson was shot, four thieves ran to the shop owner and stole a box with jewellery and an undisclosed amount of cash. She noted that no one was searched by the suspects. Furthermore, she highlighted that her father was then transported to the Diamond Hospital and later transferred to the GPHC and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “Daddy was just bleeding, he was in a lot of pain,” the daughter said. She said he underwent emergency surgery, however, doctors were unable to remove the bullet that was lodged in his back and as such his spleen was removed. The woman said, “…His pancreas was damaged, so he was critical.” The shooting was reported to the Timehri Police Station.

Police lax response to case

This publication was informed that police response to this case was slow. The daughter said, “You asked them for an update, they say ‘oh they busy they have some other murder on they hand, like these sorts of things.” She also disclosed that no official public report was made of the incident, which was unusual given that matters of such nature police would normally issue a press release. “The story wasn’t even in the news, in the media as usual,” the daughter.

Additionally the woman said whenever she enquired police would inform her that they were unsuccessful in making any arrest. “They said they don’t have anybody to identify them so we contacted the friends who were there and suddenly all of them saying they wouldn’t be able to identify anybody.” The woman added, “after then is like everything on a standstill, we don’t know what’s happening, we don’t know where the case is. The only thing that I am hearing is that they trying to arrest this person , but who is this person…I don’t know.”