If de price is right then things gan look bright!

Sep 19, 2024

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh we get one big-shot guru who know everything. Dis man seh you don’t need no feasibility study fuh tell yuh de gas-to-energy project mek sense. Why? Because, accordin’ to he, if you payin’ 30 cents per kilowatt now and de new ting gon bring it to 4 cents, then duh mek it feasible jus’ like de sky is blue.

Well, dem boys wan know who mek dis man chief mathematician. How he calculate duh 4 cents per kilowatt hour? He pluck it from de sky? Maybe he get it from a dream or maybe it fall out he lunchbox. De man talk like de number drop from heaven.

But wait, dem boys seh dat number sweet fuh yuh ears, but where de facts? But where is de study dat provide de number. And wah de study seh ’bout other options? Solar? Wind? Hydro? Bagasse? Or we should jus’ spin de roulette wheel an’ pick natural gas?

De same big guru claim is 4 cents, but dem boys seh, he forget to mention what else it come with. Like de hidden costs, de environmental mess, and de social headache, de displacement. Or maybe dem tings nah matter to big man. When yuh already write de story before de facts, why worry ’bout a lil detail like… reality?

Dem boys seh dis is a classic case of ‘too-good-to-be-true’ logic. Duh gas gon come cheap, but de question remain: What we really payin’ for in de end? We better off buyin’ lottery tickets and prayin’ fuh luck than bankin’ on dis miracle number he pushin’.

De guru seh sky blue, so we mus believe am. But dem boys seh, yuh better get a pair of shades, because when de real cost come, it might blind yuh!

 Talk half. Leff half

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

