20 Venezuelans charged with illegal fishing in Guyana

– two boats seized, captains say were given permission by local company

Kaieteur News – Twenty Venezuelan nationals faced charges in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court this week for illegally exploiting fish in the Atlantic Ocean.

The accused were apprehended while allegedly fishing in waters near Georgetown between August 20 and September 5, 2024. However, the fishermen claimed they had received permission from a local fishing company to operate in the area.

According to police reports, ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard were conducting patrols approximately 82 nautical miles offshore when they observed two Venezuelan-registered vessels operating in the exclusive economic zone. The vessels were found to be fishing at a depth of about 180 feet with lines deployed on both sides.

Efforts to communicate with the vessels via Very high frequency (VHF) radio were unsuccessful. The ranks then managed to board the vessels. Upon arrival, the Coast Guard discovered a total of 20 crew members, including the two captains. The captains were unable to produce the necessary fishing documents, and the vessels were found to be carrying a large quantity of fresh fish.

The crew members were escorted to GDF Coast Guard Headquarters, where they were detained and charged. They were informed of the allegations against them, with translations provided in Spanish. The Venezuelans appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith Mcgusty, who read the charges to them with assistance of an interpreter on Tuesday. They were charged with the offence of unlawful exploiting of resources in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Maritime Zones Act.

Charged were; Wilson Eneiqure Rojas, Degry Jose Mata Vicent, Gregorio Antonio Figversa,Rayner Ramon Millian Gomez, Jose Francisio Rivas Quidada, Oscar Enrique Duven Marcano, Johnathan Alberto Trujilo, Luis Angentis, Jose Rafael Mata Mata, Denny Fafeal Mata Salazak, Darwin Jose Mata Salaza, Cruz Manuel Duven Marcano, Edward Jose Millian Lopez, Ranaldo Thomas, Romeo Marin, Jesus Demery Marcana Marin, Robert Jose Guitierer Romel Alexabder Otopeza Hernandez, Johandry Jose Parez Martin Marcano, Edgar Jose Hernandez , and Yexi Jose Valesquez Vasquez.

All 20 of the men pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined $300,000. Captains Gregorio Antonio Figversa and Degry Jose Mata Vicent faced an additional charge for operating foreign fishing vessels without a valid license. Vicent pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court on October 9, 2024 for statements, whilst Figversa pleaded guilty and was fined $1 million dollars or two years in prison.

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, the fishermen told the court that a local company would contact the Venezuelans and grant permission to fish in Guyana’s waters. One fisherman expressed frustration in court, stating, “For years we have been fishing in the same water by a local company; we never had a problem. What is the problem now? When we leave Venezuela and enter a certain area, we call the company and said that we are here. The company told us to come.”