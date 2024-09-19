14 % rise in HIV infections among Guyanese youths – UNAIDS

Kaieteur News – The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) said the rising proportion of total HIV incidence among young people which ranges from 14% in Suriname and Guyana to 37% in Barbados, is concerning and warrants further investigation and serious attention.

In a statement UNAIDS Multi-Country Director for Belize, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and the OECS, Dr Richard Amenyah said that HIV among young people remains a significant public health concern because the decline in new HIV infections among adolescents and youth has not been rapid enough to effectively control the epidemic.

He noted that globally, young people, 15-24 years, account for 28 per cent of new HIV infections in 2023 while in the Caribbean, they accounted for 27% of the 15, 000 new infections, up from 15% in 2020. “This rising proportion of total HIV incidence among young people which ranges from 14% in Suriname and Guyana to 37% in Barbados, is concerning and warrants further investigation and serious attention, if we are to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” Dr. Amenyah said. He added that the situation faced by children and adolescents is equally concerning. “At the end of 2023, 2.38 million children and adolescents, aged 0-19 years, were living with HIV globally. Of the 630,000 people who died from AIDS-related illnesses, 90,000 (14%) were children and youth under 20 years. While new HIV infections among children aged 0-14 years and adolescents aged 15-19 years declined since 2000, progress has stalled in recent years. With early diagnosis and treatment, early childhood survival rates for children living with HIV have improved, but adolescents, particularly those aged 15-24, are being left behind. Last year, 71% of new HIV infections among adolescents aged 10-19 years were among girls. In East Asia, the Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean, two-thirds of new adolescent infections (ages 10-19) occur among boys. Additionally, 25% of all pregnant women living with HIV globally are between 15 and 24 years. “

Structural barriers in the current response

According to Amenyah several factors are driving the epidemic among adolescents and youth, noting that HIV prevention and testing among adolescents and young people have been particularly challenging due to factors such as social norms, vulnerability, high-risk sexual behaviors, policy barriers, limited access to healthcare services, and poor care-seeking behaviours. “The lack of comprehensive knowledge about HIV transmission, prevention, and treatment increases risky sexual behavior, fueled by myths and misconceptions about the virus. Many schools lack comprehensive sexuality education, and there are few youth-friendly facilities within or outside health care settings to engage and educate young people about HIV,” Amenyah said.

He said social stigma surrounding HIV continues to deter young people from seeking testing, counseling, or treatment services. Fear of rejection by peers and family members forces many young people to hide their HIV status, further preventing them from accessing necessary healthcare. According to him, girls and young women are especially vulnerable to HIV due to gender inequality, lack of power in sexual relationships, early sexual debut, and gender-based violence. Marginalized young key populations, such as those involved in sex work, also face elevated risks.

Additionally, Amenyah said the mental health of young people living with HIV must not be overlooked. “Many experience feelings of isolation, anxiety about their future, and concerns about living a fulfilling life. Unfortunately, mental health services tailored to the needs of HIV-positive youth are often limited. However, advances in medical technology and digital platforms present new opportunities for engaging young people in HIV prevention and treatment. Social media, telemedicine, and mobile health apps have been instrumental in disseminating information and connecting young people with essential services Access to these services is essential to fostering the health, well-being, and dignity for all hence removal of these barriers and ensuring the services are youth-friendly should be prioritized. In fact, this must warrant deliberate health policy and strategy to reach young people wherever they are with high quality, confidential and non-discriminatory HIV, and sexual reproductive health services.”

Pic save as Richard

UNAIDS Multi-Country Director, Dr Richard Amenyah