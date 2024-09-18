Taxi driver gets bail for bomb threats to Marriott Hotel

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old taxi driver on Tuesday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court facing charges related to allegedly using a mobile phone to make bomb threats at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

The incident occurred on September 1, 2024, around 21:00hrs. Travis Damion Francis Roberts from Princes Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown is accused of making the threats and was arrested on September 11, 2024, and charged with the offence of false and dangerous communication.

He appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and –pleaded not guilty. According to police reports, Roberts allegedly made a phone call to the Marriott Hotel on September 1, 2024. During the call, he claimed to be part of a group planning to plant bombs at the hotel, the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Roberts purportedly stated, “There is a group of about 20 persons who will be checking into the Marriott Hotel in about two days. They are coming in the backtrack, and I was part of the planning, but I don’t want to be involved anymore. I am trying to save you.”

The threat prompted an immediate response from the Brickdam Police Station, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Major Crime Investigation Unit, and the Cybercrime Unit. An investigation was launched leading to Roberts’ arrest. He confessed to the crime and was subsequently charged. In court, Attorney-at-Law Everton Singh-Lammy, representing Roberts, argued for bail, noting that the offence draws no physical aggression. The prosecution objected, citing the serious nature of the charge. Nevertheless, Magistrate McGusty granted bail in the sum of $100,000, with the condition that Roberts report to CID headquarters every Friday. The case has been adjourned until October 9, 2024, for disclosure and statements.