Latest update September 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Taxi driver gets bail for bomb threats to Marriott Hotel

Sep 18, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old taxi driver on Tuesday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court facing charges related to allegedly using a mobile phone to make bomb threats at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

Bail granted: Travis Damion Francis Roberts

Bail granted: Travis Damion Francis Roberts

The incident occurred on September 1, 2024, around 21:00hrs. Travis Damion Francis Roberts from Princes Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown is accused of making the threats and was arrested on September 11, 2024, and charged with the offence of false and dangerous communication.

He appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and –pleaded not guilty. According to police reports, Roberts allegedly made a phone call to the Marriott Hotel on September 1, 2024. During the call, he claimed to be part of a group planning to plant bombs at the hotel, the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Roberts purportedly stated, “There is a group of about 20 persons who will be checking into the Marriott Hotel in about two days. They are coming in the backtrack, and I was part of the planning, but I don’t want to be involved anymore. I am trying to save you.”

The threat prompted an immediate response from the Brickdam Police Station, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Major Crime Investigation Unit, and the Cybercrime Unit. An investigation was launched leading to Roberts’ arrest. He confessed to the crime and was subsequently charged.  In court, Attorney-at-Law Everton Singh-Lammy, representing Roberts, argued for bail, noting that the offence draws no physical aggression. The prosecution objected, citing the serious nature of the charge. Nevertheless, Magistrate McGusty granted bail in the sum of $100,000, with the condition that Roberts report to CID headquarters every Friday. The case has been adjourned until October 9, 2024, for disclosure and statements.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Warriors eyeing comeback win, with important Guyana leg looming 

Warriors eyeing comeback win, with important Guyana leg looming 

Sep 18, 2024

2024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs. TKR  Kaieteur Sports – Defending Champs Guyana Amazon Warriors are eyeing a much-needed rebound victory tonight against home team Trinbago Knight...
Read More
Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s start

Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s start

Sep 18, 2024

Guyana open its medal quest today in Argentina

Guyana open its medal quest today in Argentina

Sep 18, 2024

Jockey Ross anticipates exciting President’s Cup

Jockey Ross anticipates exciting President’s

Sep 18, 2024

Ramdhani, de Boulet cop Bronze in Costa Rica badminton tourney

Ramdhani, de Boulet cop Bronze in Costa Rica...

Sep 18, 2024

Sowter called up by Amazon Warriors 

Sowter called up by Amazon Warriors 

Sep 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]