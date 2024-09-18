Latest update September 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Murder, robbery suspects nabbed in city raids

Sep 18, 2024 News

The unlicensed Glock 9MM pistol that was found

The unlicensed Glock 9MM pistol that was found

Kaieteur News – Police on Monday arrested several men- one of whom was wanted for murder during raids across Georgetown.

Among those arrested were a 25-year-old man who is wanted for murder and a 20-year-old man wanted for a series of armed robberies.

The man wanted for murder has been identified as Nicholas Singh called ‘Pookie’ a resident of Lot 1818 Durban Street, Georgetown, and the man wanted for a series of armed robberies has been identified as Lorenzo Heywood, of Lot 52 Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Singh was wanted for the murder of Natram Persaud called ‘Vishaul.’ Persaud was shot dead on December 31, 2023 during a robbery at a wedding house at Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The ammunition found during the raid

The ammunition found during the raid

Furthermore, police also reported that 45-year-old Rondell Vanrossum, a resident of Lot 56 Norton Street, Lodge was arrested after he was caught with an unlicensed Glock 9MM pistol and ten rounds of 9MM ammunition. In addition, 51-year-old Julian Aaron, resident of Lot 501 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was arrested with a quantity of ammunition.

The raids were conducted in: Independence Boulevard, North Ruimveldt, Stevedore Housing Scheme, Guyhoc Park,  D’Urban Backlands,  East Ruimveldt,  South Ruimveldt,  Albouystown,  Norton Street,  Durban Street,  Castello Housing Scheme,  Leopold Street, Kitty and  Sophia (A, B, C, D & E fields).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Warriors eyeing comeback win, with important Guyana leg looming 

Warriors eyeing comeback win, with important Guyana leg looming 

Sep 18, 2024

2024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs. TKR  Kaieteur Sports – Defending Champs Guyana Amazon Warriors are eyeing a much-needed rebound victory tonight against home team Trinbago Knight...
Read More
Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s start

Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s start

Sep 18, 2024

Guyana open its medal quest today in Argentina

Guyana open its medal quest today in Argentina

Sep 18, 2024

Jockey Ross anticipates exciting President’s Cup

Jockey Ross anticipates exciting President’s

Sep 18, 2024

Ramdhani, de Boulet cop Bronze in Costa Rica badminton tourney

Ramdhani, de Boulet cop Bronze in Costa Rica...

Sep 18, 2024

Sowter called up by Amazon Warriors 

Sowter called up by Amazon Warriors 

Sep 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]