Murder, robbery suspects nabbed in city raids

Kaieteur News – Police on Monday arrested several men- one of whom was wanted for murder during raids across Georgetown.

Among those arrested were a 25-year-old man who is wanted for murder and a 20-year-old man wanted for a series of armed robberies.

The man wanted for murder has been identified as Nicholas Singh called ‘Pookie’ a resident of Lot 1818 Durban Street, Georgetown, and the man wanted for a series of armed robberies has been identified as Lorenzo Heywood, of Lot 52 Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Singh was wanted for the murder of Natram Persaud called ‘Vishaul.’ Persaud was shot dead on December 31, 2023 during a robbery at a wedding house at Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Furthermore, police also reported that 45-year-old Rondell Vanrossum, a resident of Lot 56 Norton Street, Lodge was arrested after he was caught with an unlicensed Glock 9MM pistol and ten rounds of 9MM ammunition. In addition, 51-year-old Julian Aaron, resident of Lot 501 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was arrested with a quantity of ammunition.

The raids were conducted in: Independence Boulevard, North Ruimveldt, Stevedore Housing Scheme, Guyhoc Park, D’Urban Backlands, East Ruimveldt, South Ruimveldt, Albouystown, Norton Street, Durban Street, Castello Housing Scheme, Leopold Street, Kitty and Sophia (A, B, C, D & E fields).