Cops in controversial search of home of ‘Melly Mel’s’ relatives

– allegedly found black bag with ganja in alleyway outside of yard

Kaieteur News – A senior police officer on Tuesday led a search of the home of relatives of social activist, Melissa Atwell known as Melly Mel telling occupants they were in search of drugs, but found none.

The search on the Eccles, East Bank Demerara premises of Atwell’s mother, Debbie Atwell has raised question as to whether proper protocols were followed by the officer and Kaieteur News has been informed that a section of the high command of the Force was unaware of the search as well as the ranks and commander in the division. Melissa Atwell has been a vocal critic of the Guyana Government and in recent times, she has been at the forefront of exposing alleged acts of corruption involving senior government ministers and their relatives. In a Facebook post, following the search, she wrote: “My family is now the target of this government and the Guyana Police Force. Harassing and intimidating my 87-year-old grandmother suffering from dementia and my mother. Van load of police claiming how drugs does come to we through barrels and boxes. Doing everything to break me because I refusing y’all hush money. This God don’t sleep.”

Meanwhile, in a press release, police said that the search was carried out between 16:10 and 17:00 hrs, by a team of ranks led by a gazetted officer, Assistant Superintendent, M. Singh. According to the police, the team acting on intelligence received, went to the home of Debbie Atwell where a search warrant was executed for narcotics. “Police searched the house and yard. However, while searches were conducted in the yard, police ranks observed a black plastic bag containing a transparent plastic (Ziploc) bag, which had a quantity of suspected cannabis, over the back concrete fence in the alleyway (next to some banana trees). The suspected cannabis was thereafter retrieved and taken to the Providence Police Station, where it was weighed and amounted to 27 grams. Additionally, the suspected cannabis is being processed for fingerprints. Investigations are continuing,” the release concluded.

Kaieteur News was told that police had received the alleged information of drugs over the weekend and it was until Monday, Officer Singh unbeknownst to the Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum and the officer-in-charge of operations went to the Court and obtained a search warrant for Atwell’s home. Kaieteur News was told by sources that it would appear that only Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram who is currently performing duties as ‘deputy commissioner’ in charge of administration was aware of the officer’s approach to the High Court for the search warrant. “There were several breaches in this operation, but it is left to be seen what will happen,” the source told this newspaper. In addition to the bypassing of the high command of the Force, Kaieteur News was told also that the Commander and ranks of the East Bank Demerara division were also unaware of the search.

Melissa Atwell, who resides in the United States of America (USA), is known for using her social media platform to expose alleged corruption within the government and highlighting various injustices. Her outspoken stance on social and political issues has garnered her a significant following.

Last year, she lodged a “transnational complaint” against the Guyana Government with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). A complaint under transnational repression means that a foreign government is stalking, harassing and intimidating an individual living in the United States. Atwell’s complaint was made following reports that several cybercrime charges are being initiated against her by the GPF.