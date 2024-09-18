Bandits in $65M heist at Samtronix

– cut alarm wires, erase CCTV footage

Kaieteur News – The owner of Samtronix is now at his wits ends after discovering Monday morning that his store was burglarised and the thieves escaped with some $65M in goods. The criminals also cut the alarm cables in the store and erased Close Circuit Television (CCTV) during their plunder.

While on the crime scene located at Lot 136 Regent Street, Georgetown, Kaieteur News was informed that the robbery occurred between Saturday and Monday. On Monday at about 9:00h, staff members from the store nearby said that they observed that Samtronix was being burglarised and thereafter informed Businessman, Mohammad Ubaid Raza.

During an interview with this publication, a store representative related that the items which were stolen varied from, tablets, laptops, phones, headphones, and watches. Several smart television sets were broken. The store representative said, “…We have lost almost everything, we’re now bankrupt…we are now bankrupt for sure, because …it’s more than $65 million.” He added, “We need help from the police people the judiciary, everything whatever we can get. We need our stuff; you know it’s very hard on us…it’s a lot of money we put in this store you know, so it’s a complete loss for us.”

Raza recalled that only a few years back the store was destroyed by fire. “It was set on fire and everything was destroyed basically and now that we rebuilt the place, then this robbery.” During an inspection around the business place, it was observed that the thieves entered the store from the back of the building through a steel fence, which they damaged to pass through. They reportedly ventured to a door and broke it, which was their access to the building. Kaieteur News observed several empty glass cases that contained phones, laptops, tablets. Additionally, several items including phone cases, chairs, phone boxes among others were scattered on the floor. Notably, the footprints of the thieves were seen on the ground outside at the side of the store. They also left behind a cutting tool that they used to gain entry into the building.