Latest update September 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Teens in custody for murder at Kairuni heritage celebrations

Sep 17, 2024

Dead: Harry Browne

Kaieteur News – Three teenagers are in custody in relation to the murder of 24-year-old Harry Browne called “Shaggy”, which occurred at an event hosted as part of the month-long Amerindian Heritage Celebrations.

In a statement on Monday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the fatal incident occurred around 01:30 hours on Sunday, September 15 at Kairuni Village, located on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

A 23-year-old female of Kairuni village told the police that she and the Browne worked together and stayed in the same residence.  She said that on Saturday night around 19:00 hours, she and Browne left home together and went to the Heritage Month event hosted at the ball field in Kairuni Village.  The woman said they were imbibing alcohol.

While at the event, a fight ensued and Browne intervened and attempted to separate the persons fighting. However, a 15-year-old in the company of others attacked Browne with a knife, wounding him to his abdomen and right hand.

The police reported that two other persons were stabbed during the fight. The suspects then fled the scene.

Both persons received stab wounds to the abdomen and were admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

Moreover, around 21:00 hours on Sunday, acting on information, police patrol visited a home in Moblissa Village and arrested the 15-year-old suspect, along with two other teenagers ages 17, and 19. The three teenagers are in custody, assisting with the investigations.

Sports

