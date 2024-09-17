Saipem launches 2024 Community Development Initiatives in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Italian oilfield company- Saipem has announced the launch of its 2024 Local Community Initiatives (LCIs) Plan in Guyana, by which Saipem is stepping up its commitment to strengthening relationships with local residents and community stakeholders.

In a statement, the company said it has always been engaged in creating lasting value for the communities where the company operates. In alignment with this vision, Saipem in 2024 will focus on empowering individuals and fostering community growth through targeted investments and social programmes.

The company said this year, it is partnering with the Women Across Differences to launch two impactful initiatives aimed at supporting women and single mothers in Guyana. Computer Literacy for Single Young Women: In an effort to bridge the digital divide, Saipem will provide computer literacy training for five single, unemployed women aged 18 to 30. Selected through a collaboration with Women Across Differences, these young women will receive a full scholarship to attend the Global Technology Institute, gaining essential skills to enhance their career prospects and overall life quality.

Educational Opportunities for Single Mothers: Recognizing the unique challenges faced by single mothers, Saipem will support eight Guyanese single mothers to return to school. These mothers will have the opportunity to enroll in courses at esteemed institutions including the Government Technical Institute (GTI), Guyana Industrial Technical Center, Institute of Distance and Continuing Education, and Carnegie School of Economics. This initiative aims to empower them with the skills needed to support their families and advance their personal development.

The Computer Literacy Programme will span eight weeks, while the educational courses for single mothers will last seven weeks with possibility for advanced and prolonged attendance. Both initiatives kick off this month. Similarly to what has been done in 2023, this year Saipem will additionally focus on an internship program, providing valuable work experience to six students coming from technical vocational schools like GTI (Government Technical Institute) and GITC (Guyana Industrial Training Center) and to three final-year engineering students from the University of Guyana.

Saipem’s 2024 initiatives represent a significant evolution of the company’s community engagement efforts, dedicated to making a tangible difference in the lives of Guyanese society. Saipem’s commitment to ongoing community development and support reflects its belief in the power of education and opportunity to drive positive change.