Govt. Math intervention programme can yield good results

– but parents must come onboard, teachers say

By Alliyah Allicock

Kaieteur News – With a comprehensive mathematics intervention programme launched by the Ministry of Education earlier this month for Grades 10 and 11 students across the country, some math teachers are of the view that this intervention can yield good results with the involvement and support of parents.

The ministry’s mathematics intervention initiative was launched with the aim of improving students’ performances in the subject area having seen a decline in the pass rate at the CSEC level.

Speaking about the recently launched programme, a mathematics teacher from Stewartville Secondary School on the West Coast of Demerara, Sir Leon Patoir told this publication that he believes this intervention can work with the support and backing of parents. “I only believe the result will happen if parents are involved, because they have the responsibility to ensure their children when they go home, they do the necessary preparation at home, ensure that the children watch these online classes and be involved.”

He said that teachers can only do as much as they can in the classrooms but when the student leaves school to go home, it is the responsibility of the parents to ensure that their child remains consistent in doing their work.

On the issue of more math periods in the morning sessions, Sir Patoir who teaches the Grade 11 students stated that this is good because now he would have more time to spend with the students and ensuring that they grasp the contents. “Increasing more periods that is working perfectly fine, that’s a good intervention because for me, you are spending more time with the children and in the afternoon, you have enough time to sit and plan (for the next day) so that is a good thing they are doing. I believe they will see results,” he commented.

He related too that following the ministry’s intervention, the feedback from students has been good and they have indicated that they are willing to give it their all.

Another teacher, Miss Dey of Carmel Secondary School in Georgetown who teaches mathematics at the Grade 11 level said she sees the ministry programme as a good idea and that she agrees it can produce better results. She is of the view that the intervention can be executed effectively with the help of parents and guardians of the students. “Our issue is basically students’ lack of interest towards the subject and not doing additional work at home. So whatever you are doing at school that is all the practice you are getting. They (students) have the ability to do better but just the consistency, we are not seeing or that motivation – or anybody at home motivating or encouraging them to push and get the work done,” she expressed.

A mathematics teacher of Wisburg Secondary School in Linden who requested anonymity revealed that the initiative is a good one. The teacher however said ultimately it depends on the students and their mindset to want to learn and also the responsibility of parents in playing their part. “To me, it’s kind of like helpful but then again, it will bring it back to square one because as a mathematics teacher, I don’t think the teachers are not doing enough. I think the work is on the students and the parents of those students. Because a teacher can teach and teach but it’s up to that particular child to want to learn,” the teacher explained.

The educator further added that “I am thinking that all of this here, all the decline in the results, sort of stemmed from the ‘no child left behind policy’ because children are of the opinion you know what, I don’t have to study because I am going to be put over (to the next class).”

Another factor that may had an impact on the decline in results which the teacher mentioned is that teachers may see a child not performing in the subject area and recommends that the child do not write the subject but the child still tends to go ahead and sit the examinations. The teacher added that the ministry’s programme is indeed helpful but children too have to want to learn.

Speaking with this publication also was Sir Hartman of Brickdam Secondary School who believes that it is a very good intervention. “Since they would have focused heavily on strategies, because knowing how teaching has been moving away from a more traditional aspect to a more 21st century aspect now, I believe using this intervention would be a little transition in the classroom from teaching using the whole chalk and talk method to a technologically-advanced method, using ICT,” he explained.

He noted that the intervention which focuses on providing the resources necessary for all schools and students is a great move since lack of resources was a main hindrance prior to this new initiative. “Them (ministry) focusing heavily on math and implementing strategies and providing resources will be able to pave a way for better performances in the future,” he pointed out.

Sir Hartman further explained that, “more importantly, there are times when us as teachers try our best to work with the students; however, we don’t have the support when the students leave to go home. One of the things they would have implemented is providing the additional resources when the students leave the classroom that will be able to boost or to continue our efforts as teachers because we know parents don’t really have the time and so with them providing the additional support needed to enhance the teaching and providing support to the parents, that is an excellent intervention.”

Kaieteur News had reported that the Education Ministry launched the programme designed for Grades 10 and 11 students who are preparing to sit the CSEC examinations.

Listing some of the interventions that will be put in place starting this new school term, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Saddam Hussain at the launch ceremony had said there will be a diagnostic test administered to find out where the students are and once that is done, on a school-by-school basis in conjunction with the monitors, the ministry will decide the way forward, whether there will be need for after school classes.

Further, there will be national mock exams so teachers are aware of the students’ level throughout the academic year. Additionally, live classes will be done to target School Based Assessments (SBAs). “Classes will also be streamed through the Guyana Learning Channel and if possible, the EdYou FM,” he mentioned. According to Hussain, there will be a national worksheet circulated fortnightly based on the topics that are being taught in schools, and Quiz Me will be utilized for paper one questions. He detailed that there is also going to be some degree of targeted training to specific schools where there is a need as well as the monitoring of the SBAs.

In his remarks also, the CEO had urged teachers to execute their duties to the best of their ability, and noted that “This is not all at the feet of the teachers, and parents. I’m saying clearly to you, that you have as much responsibility in this as the teachers, you don’t have to be a mathematician, you need to ensure that your children are in school because the teachers will say once they have registered for CSEC, they don’t ever come back to school, parents you have to be a part of this. We hope that these measures put in place will help the students to ensure that they do well at CSEC.”