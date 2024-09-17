Fire guts Region One’s RDC office at Mabaruma

Kaieteur News – A fire during the wee hours of Monday reportedly gutted the Region One Regional Democratic Council (RDC) office located at Mabaruma.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley said that he was out of the area when he received a call that the building was on fire.

“The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) (at Mabaruma) would have quickly responded and was able to save the structure from being completely destroyed by the fire”, Ashley said.

A cell phone recorded video seen by this media house of the aftermath, depicted charred walls, burnt furniture among other damage to the interior of the building.

According to Ashley, an assessment is still being conducted to determine the total damage and losses suffered by the RDC.

Some persons are speculating that the fire might have been an electrical one because of low voltages that were experienced prior to the blaze.

However, the chairman pointed out that the matter is still under investigation.

“The authorities (GFS) on this have not provided any conclusion or any verdict on the matter; it is still an ongoing investigation” he noted.