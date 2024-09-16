Woman on trial for killing husband disappears

Kaieteur News – A woman who is on trial for the unlawful killing of her husband has disappeared and police have since issued a wanted bulletin for her arrest.

Lisa Haley is accused of killing Dellison Haley on the 29th of July, 2017, at Kitty, Georgetown. Haley’s last known address was listed as Lot 385 West Ruimveldt and Lot 33 David Street, Kitty.

According to reports, Haley was charged back in August 2017 for the unlawful killing of Dellison Haley. When Haley made her first appearance before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, she was not required to plead to the charge but was granted $250,000 bail.

It was reported that the deceased was abusive towards Haley during their relationship. On the day of the fatal incident, Dellison reportedly armed himself with two knives and attacked the woman. An altercation ensued and Haley disarmed Dellison Haley and a fatal stab wound was inflicted to his chest. In 2019, Haley was committed to stand trial in the High Court for the unlawful killing of her husband. The woman however has not been attending court. Police have provided several contact numbers for those who may be able to assist in locating Haley: 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2328, 268-2329, 226-3405, 225-6978, 333-3876, 225-8196. Citizens can also report information to the nearest police station.