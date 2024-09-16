Woman on trial for killing husband disappears  

Latest update September 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A woman who is on trial for the unlawful killing of her husband has disappeared and police have since issued a wanted bulletin for her arrest.
Lisa Haley is accused of killing Dellison Haley on the 29th of July, 2017, at Kitty, Georgetown. Haley’s last known address was listed as Lot 385 West Ruimveldt and Lot 33 David Street, Kitty.
According to reports, Haley was charged back in August 2017 for the unlawful killing of Dellison Haley. When Haley made her first appearance before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, she was not required to plead to the charge but was granted $250,000 bail.
It was reported that the deceased was abusive towards Haley during their relationship. On the day of the fatal incident, Dellison reportedly armed himself with two knives and attacked the woman. An altercation ensued and Haley disarmed Dellison Haley and a fatal stab wound was inflicted to his chest. In 2019, Haley was committed to stand trial in the High Court for the unlawful killing of her husband. The woman however has not been attending court. Police have provided several contact numbers for those who may be able to assist in locating Haley: 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2328, 268-2329, 226-3405, 225-6978, 333-3876, 225-8196. Citizens can also report information to the nearest police station.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 16, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Huis T’ Dieren Primary came and conquered to seal the prized Champion of Champions title in the Future Warriors Tapeball Tournament, powered by ExxonMobil Guyana. A display...
Sep 16, 2024
Sep 16, 2024
Sep 16, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – Over the weekend, a report in this newspaper surfaced of a deportation case involving... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]