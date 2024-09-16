Latest update September 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Vigilance woman wanted in relation to decade-old child stealing case

Sep 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Sunday issued a wanted bulletin for 30-year-old Candacy Adonis of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (E.C.D), in connection with a decade-old child stealing case.

Wanted, Candacy Adonis

Adonis was charged in relation to the incident which occurred on January 13, 2014, in Buxton, E.C.D. Previous reports by this publication indicate that then-19-year-old Adonis was a teacher who allegedly stole a 4-month-old baby from a daycare located in Buxton.

In January 2014, Adonis made her first court appearance before Magistrate Zamilla Ali where she was remanded to prison but was then granted bail. The charge laid against Adonis detailed that on January 13, at Buxton, she took away the infant, Miracle Angel Prince, with intent to deprive Samantha Price, the mother of the child, thereof. The accused was not required to plead to the charge as it was deemed indictable.

The prosecution team was led by Sergeant Ayesha Gibbons, who told the court that at about 15:30 hours on the day in question, Adonis went to the daycare centre, pretending to be Miracle Prince’s aunt, and uplifted her. She then allegedly took the child to a house in Pouderoyen on the West Bank of Demerara where she gave the child to Carlton and Shameena Jeremiah, a married couple. According to the Prosecutor, Adonis told them that the baby was hers and further requested for them to take care of her “baby” until she returned.

Sergeant Gibbons explained that it was after Adonis was contacted by the police that she led them to where the child was being kept. The prosecutor said that the child was then recovered and reunited with her mother.

Moreover, the police have provided several contact numbers for those who may be able to assist in locating Adonis: 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2328, 268-2329, 226-3405, 225-6978, 333-3876, 225-8196. Citizens can also report information to the nearest police station.

 

