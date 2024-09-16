Motorcyclist killed in Versailles accident

Latest update September 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Twenty-seven-year-old Regan Martin of Lot 532 First Avenue Parfaite Harmonie, died on Sunday morning after he was struck off his motorcycle by an alleged speeding car while travelling along the Versailles Public Road, West Bank Demerara.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that the accident occurred around 02:30 hours. According to the police, motorcar PTT 2444 was proceeding south along the Versailles Public Road at a fast rate, and while in the vicinity of the health centre, the driver lost control and collided with the motorcycle CL 4994, owned and driven by Martin, who was proceeding north along the western side of the road.
Martin was flung off his motorcycle onto a nearby grass parapet, where he succumbed to his injuries. The motorcar veered into a trench and was partially submerged.
The driver had fled the scene. However, in an update, the police said that he later turned himself in accompanied by his lawyer. The driver remains in custody as investigations continue.
