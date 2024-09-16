Latest update September 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Motorcyclist killed in Versailles accident

Sep 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-seven-year-old Regan Martin of Lot 532 First Avenue Parfaite Harmonie, died on Sunday morning after he was struck off his motorcycle by an alleged speeding car while travelling along the Versailles Public Road, West Bank Demerara.

Dead, Regan Martin

Dead, Regan Martin

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that the accident occurred around 02:30 hours. According to the police, motorcar PTT 2444 was proceeding south along the Versailles Public Road at a fast rate, and while in the vicinity of the health centre, the driver lost control and collided with the motorcycle CL 4994, owned and driven by Martin, who was proceeding north along the western side of the road.

Martin was flung off his motorcycle onto a nearby grass parapet, where he succumbed to his injuries. The motorcar veered into a trench and was partially submerged.

The driver had fled the scene. However, in an update, the police said that he later turned himself in accompanied by his lawyer. The driver remains in custody as investigations continue.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Huis T’ Dieren crowned Champions of Champions in Future Warriors Tapeball

Huis T’ Dieren crowned Champions of Champions in Future Warriors...

Sep 16, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Huis T’ Dieren Primary came and conquered to seal the prized Champion of Champions title in the Future Warriors Tapeball Tournament, powered by ExxonMobil Guyana. A display...
Read More
“We not into talking business” – Slingerz Racing stables aims to defend President’s Cup title

“We not into talking business” – Slingerz...

Sep 16, 2024

New Bartica Primary Schools Football League to foster Youth Development among 11 Schools

New Bartica Primary Schools Football League to...

Sep 16, 2024

GBA Technical Director applauds acquisition of new Boxing Ring

GBA Technical Director applauds acquisition of...

Sep 16, 2024

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

Sep 15, 2024

Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P Insurance Brokers 35-lap Cycling Classic

Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P...

Sep 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]