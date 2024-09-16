Latest update September 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Do suh, nah like suh!

Sep 16, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh when thiefman get ketch, dem does always cry fuh mercy. Is like dem want de whole world to understand dem lil’ struggles. But when dem hold de gun to yuh head, is no mercy. When dem kick down yuh door in de middle of de night, is no understanding. Dem don’t care if you got pickney sleeping or old people in de house.

Dem boys seh thiefman got a funny way of thinking. Dem feel like what dem doing is a lil’ hustle. A way to mek a quick dollar. But what dem don’t realize is dem leaving people with trauma. Dem taking away peace of mind. Dem leaving behind scars dat don’t heal. People lose loved ones to crime; people lose dem hard-earned earnings. People get traumatized when robbers invade dem home; dem does hardly be able to sleep soundly after dat experience.

De big question dem boys asking is how come when de law ketch dem bandits, dem suddenly remember God? Dem does cry out, “Give me a chance, boss! I got family too!” But what about de family dem terrorize? What about de mother who lose she son? What about de father who can’t sleep at night because he waiting fuh de next set of bandits to roll up?

Dem boys seh some of dese robbers does even have de nerve to ask fuh leniency. But dem ain’t showing no leniency when dem beating people up and taking dem hard-earned money. De truth is that dem bandit should consider what all dem things when dem decide fuh rob and terrorize people. If dem consider dem things, dem would not have to beg for mercy because dem would turn away from dem wicked ways.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Huis T’ Dieren crowned Champions of Champions in Future Warriors Tapeball

Huis T’ Dieren crowned Champions of Champions in Future Warriors...

Sep 16, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Huis T’ Dieren Primary came and conquered to seal the prized Champion of Champions title in the Future Warriors Tapeball Tournament, powered by ExxonMobil Guyana. A display...
Read More
“We not into talking business” – Slingerz Racing stables aims to defend President’s Cup title

“We not into talking business” – Slingerz...

Sep 16, 2024

New Bartica Primary Schools Football League to foster Youth Development among 11 Schools

New Bartica Primary Schools Football League to...

Sep 16, 2024

GBA Technical Director applauds acquisition of new Boxing Ring

GBA Technical Director applauds acquisition of...

Sep 16, 2024

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

Sep 15, 2024

Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P Insurance Brokers 35-lap Cycling Classic

Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P...

Sep 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]