Do suh, nah like suh!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh when thiefman get ketch, dem does always cry fuh mercy. Is like dem want de whole world to understand dem lil’ struggles. But when dem hold de gun to yuh head, is no mercy. When dem kick down yuh door in de middle of de night, is no understanding. Dem don’t care if you got pickney sleeping or old people in de house.

Dem boys seh thiefman got a funny way of thinking. Dem feel like what dem doing is a lil’ hustle. A way to mek a quick dollar. But what dem don’t realize is dem leaving people with trauma. Dem taking away peace of mind. Dem leaving behind scars dat don’t heal. People lose loved ones to crime; people lose dem hard-earned earnings. People get traumatized when robbers invade dem home; dem does hardly be able to sleep soundly after dat experience.

De big question dem boys asking is how come when de law ketch dem bandits, dem suddenly remember God? Dem does cry out, “Give me a chance, boss! I got family too!” But what about de family dem terrorize? What about de mother who lose she son? What about de father who can’t sleep at night because he waiting fuh de next set of bandits to roll up?

Dem boys seh some of dese robbers does even have de nerve to ask fuh leniency. But dem ain’t showing no leniency when dem beating people up and taking dem hard-earned money. De truth is that dem bandit should consider what all dem things when dem decide fuh rob and terrorize people. If dem consider dem things, dem would not have to beg for mercy because dem would turn away from dem wicked ways.

Talk half. Leff half.