Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Passenger killed in Mahaicony crash 

Sep 15, 2024 News

The car that Dowden was travelling in.

The car that Dowden was travelling in.

Kaieteur News – An early morning accident on the Cottage Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, has claimed the life of a 28-year-old man and left three others injured.

Dead: Collin Dowden

Dead: Collin Dowden

The dead man has been identified by the police as Collin Dowden, a resident of Belle Vue, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Those injured are the driver of the motorcar, 23-year-old Shakeem Booker of Seafield, WCB. The other two passengers: 36-year-old Ron Robertson of No. 42 Village, WCB and 17-year-old Tyreece McDonald of Seafield.

According to the police, the fatal crash occurred around 03:00 hours on Saturday. Booker was the driver of motorcar PJJ 2006 with Dowden, Robertson and McDonald as passengers.

Initial report by the police states that Booker was driving east along Cottage Public Road at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car reportedly veered onto the southern grass parapet, slamming into a concrete and mesh fence before crashing into a utility pole.

Booker, along with his three passengers sustained injuries in the collision. They were rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where doctors pronounced Dowden dead on arrival.

The driver and the two other passengers were treated for their injuries and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.

Dowden’s body has been taken to Bailey’s Funeral Home, for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

Sep 15, 2024

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Quinton de Kock pummelled Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run victory at Kensington...
Read More
Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P Insurance Brokers 35-lap Cycling Classic

Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P...

Sep 15, 2024

Joshi scores against higher rated opponent at Chess Olympiad

Joshi scores against higher rated opponent at...

Sep 15, 2024

Guyana’s Drayton secures draw against Jordanian IM

Guyana’s Drayton secures draw against Jordanian...

Sep 15, 2024

Can the GFF be transparent about the MEYBA and Blue Water Shipping deals?

Can the GFF be transparent about the MEYBA and...

Sep 15, 2024

All round Hosein seals win for TKR

All round Hosein seals win for TKR

Sep 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]