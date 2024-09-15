Passenger killed in Mahaicony crash 

Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An early morning accident on the Cottage Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, has claimed the life of a 28-year-old man and left three others injured.
The dead man has been identified by the police as Collin Dowden, a resident of Belle Vue, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
Those injured are the driver of the motorcar, 23-year-old Shakeem Booker of Seafield, WCB. The other two passengers: 36-year-old Ron Robertson of No. 42 Village, WCB and 17-year-old Tyreece McDonald of Seafield.
According to the police, the fatal crash occurred around 03:00 hours on Saturday. Booker was the driver of motorcar PJJ 2006 with Dowden, Robertson and McDonald as passengers.
Initial report by the police states that Booker was driving east along Cottage Public Road at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle.
The car reportedly veered onto the southern grass parapet, slamming into a concrete and mesh fence before crashing into a utility pole.
Booker, along with his three passengers sustained injuries in the collision. They were rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where doctors pronounced Dowden dead on arrival.
The driver and the two other passengers were treated for their injuries and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.
Dowden’s body has been taken to Bailey’s Funeral Home, for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.
