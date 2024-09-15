Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

New $39M health centre opens in Chesney

Sep 15, 2024 News

The new Chesney Health Centre in Region Six. (Photo courtesy, RDC of Region Six)

The new Chesney Health Centre in Region Six. (Photo courtesy, RDC of Region Six)

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Saturday commissioned a new health centre at Chesney Housing Scheme, Region Six.

The new health centre costs approximately $39 million.

According to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, the contract to build the health centre was awarded in April 2023 to Mario Noimatalli Construction for $39,381,434.

It was reported by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six on Saturday that the new facility marks an important step in improving healthcare services for residents of Chesney and neighbouring communities.

“This facility is set to bring much-needed relief to residents who previously had to travel long distances to receive medical services. The new health center is fully equipped with a pharmacy, vaccination room, doctors’ consultation room, nurses’ station, kitchen, and washroom facilities, among other amenities, ensuring that comprehensive healthcare is delivered efficiently,” the Regional Administration stated in a release.

Minister Anthony at the ceremony highlighted the importance of the health facility noting that it forms part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance healthcare delivery across the country. It was reported in the media that the ministry has embarked on establishing health centres in a number of communities across the country and this is aimed at decentralizing and expanding the range of public healthcare services provided to citizens.

Stating that this health centre is the third to be commissioned in the region for the year so far the minister pointed to the government’s significant investments in modern healthcare facilities across Region Six. The investment includes the new regional hospital at Number 75 Village and another in New Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, David Armogan during his remarks on Saturday said that the opening of this health centre is a testament of the commitment to improving healthcare access.

This publication understands that the facility will be staffed by a medic and several nurses, who are set to provide care for patients with a range of medical needs, including chronic illnesses.

The new facility is expected to significantly reduce the burden on larger regional hospitals by offering essential services close to home for many residents.

