Man, 68, missing after wandering off during wife’s medical check-up

Sep 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 68-year-old man is missing after he wandered off after accompanying his wife to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for a medical check-up.

Missing: Rudolf Griffith

Missing is Rudolf Griffith.

Kaieteur News understands that the father of three went missing around 10:00h on Thursday. Griffith’s brother-in-law Steven McKenzie told this publication that the missing man accompanied his wife to the hospital for a follow-up visit following a surgery.

“He was at the Georgetown Hospital with his wife because his wife take a surgery and she had to go for a follow-up. So when she went into the doctor’s office, (she went for about 14 minutes) he walked away by the time she came out… he wasn’t there,” McKenzie said.

After realizing that her husband was nowhere to be found, the worried woman contacted relatives and a search party was formed. A report was made to the Albertown Police Station subsequently and an investigation launched.

McKenzie said that Griffith was allegedly sighted by persons who made contact with the family. However, when family members visited the location, Griffith was nowhere to be seen.

“I feel very concerned like how everybody will feel when they are not finding their relative,” McKenzie told Kaieteur News.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Griffith is being asked to contact mobile number: 629 2385.

