Man, 68, missing after wandering off during wife’s medical check-up

Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 68-year-old man is missing after he wandered off after accompanying his wife to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for a medical check-up.
Missing is Rudolf Griffith.
Kaieteur News understands that the father of three went missing around 10:00h on Thursday. Griffith’s brother-in-law Steven McKenzie told this publication that the missing man accompanied his wife to the hospital for a follow-up visit following a surgery.
“He was at the Georgetown Hospital with his wife because his wife take a surgery and she had to go for a follow-up. So when she went into the doctor’s office, (she went for about 14 minutes) he walked away by the time she came out… he wasn’t there,” McKenzie said.
After realizing that her husband was nowhere to be found, the worried woman contacted relatives and a search party was formed. A report was made to the Albertown Police Station subsequently and an investigation launched.
McKenzie said that Griffith was allegedly sighted by persons who made contact with the family. However, when family members visited the location, Griffith was nowhere to be seen.
“I feel very concerned like how everybody will feel when they are not finding their relative,” McKenzie told Kaieteur News.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Griffith is being asked to contact mobile number: 629 2385.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 15, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Quinton de Kock pummelled Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run victory at Kensington...
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, politics and economics have always danced an ill-fated tango. It is difficult to say which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]