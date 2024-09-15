Magistrate’s son injured during police pursuit of armed suspects on Robb Street

Kaieteur News – A police operation early Saturday morning left bystander Cassell Nurse, son of Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, injured during a gunfire exchange between law enforcement officers and suspected gunmen.

According to reports from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), around 01:57 hours, ranks from the Brickdam Police Station were responding to information about two armed men on a motorcycle when they spotted the suspects at Robb and Alexander Streets.

Police gave chase, and the gunmen reportedly opened fire on the policemen. While on Robb Street, in the exchange of gunfire, Nurse was struck by a bullet in the left thigh.

The gunmen managed to escape, and Nurse was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

The police reported that one bullet was recovered from the scene, and police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area as part of the investigation.