Magistrate’s son injured during police pursuit of armed suspects on Robb Street

Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A police operation early Saturday morning left bystander Cassell Nurse, son of Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, injured during a gunfire exchange between law enforcement officers and suspected gunmen.
According to reports from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), around 01:57 hours, ranks from the Brickdam Police Station were responding to information about two armed men on a motorcycle when they spotted the suspects at Robb and Alexander Streets.
Police gave chase, and the gunmen reportedly opened fire on the policemen. While on Robb Street, in the exchange of gunfire, Nurse was struck by a bullet in the left thigh.
The gunmen managed to escape, and Nurse was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.
The police reported that one bullet was recovered from the scene, and police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area as part of the investigation.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 15, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Quinton de Kock pummelled Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run victory at Kensington...
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, politics and economics have always danced an ill-fated tango. It is difficult to say which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]