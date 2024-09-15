Guyana positioned as UK’s biggest trading partner in Caribbean – UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Kaieteur News – Forty Guyanese companies attended the BritCham, Guyana’s United Kingdom (UK) launch event on Wednesday. The event was held at the historic Lords cricket ground, St John’s Wood, London, United Kingdom (UK).

In a press statement issued by BritCham Guyana, the event, which had over 300 attendees, marked a historic milestone for bilateral trade between Guyana and the UK.

Over 50 new UK companies were in attendance and a number are working with BritCham to plan visits to Guyana this year.

“The sold-out event saw over 300 ticketed persons, celebrate with BritCham Member executives and special invitees,” the statement said.

Additionally, BritCham Guyana stated that President Irfaan Ali sent a personal message for the event, and spoke of his support for the chamber.

Also, the UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy, a member of the Guyana diaspora, congratulated BritCham Guyana on their launch, through a video message, highlighting that Guyana is now the UK’s biggest trading partner in the Caribbean.

Those who attended the historic event were, UK Government officials, Guyanese officials, celebrities from the world of TV, Film and Music including Guyanese, British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) award winning and former BBC Eastenders producer, Barbara Emile, Guyanese Choice FM Co-Founder, Yvonne Thompson, Award winning film director, Sally El Hosaini, Roc-A-fella Records Co-Founder, Kareem “Biggs” Burke and Jadon Sancho’s Guyanese father Sean Trent Alexander.

There were also special invitees, such as Trevor Phillips, who reportedly spoke eloquently about his childhood in Guyana and the quality of the Guyanese people.

Furthermore, during the event BritCham’s founding Chairman Faizal Khan highlighted his sincere appreciation to the attendees that supported the event to grow the business connections between UK and Guyana.

Khan said, “The BritCham Guyana Lords launch event, was a tremendous success with our data highlighting this was the biggest Guyana business event to happen in UK History. Dare I say, we do it again bigger and better next year? Watch this space and get in touch for more information www.BritChamGY.Com”

To that end, during the launch a live music rendition was done by Rachel Simmons and band also performing a special tribute to Trade Winds lead singer Dave Martin who died recently, as well as Chairman Faizal giving a special tribute to Sir Shridath Ramphal, who was interred in Guyana on Saturday.

“BritCham Guyana also soft launched their new App, which is collaboration with BritCham member Guyana-Business .com,” the organization stated.

Importantly, the app allows all persons in attendance to communicate directly with all ticketed attendees as well as discuss projects together.

Meanwhile, Guyana-Business.com would have also hosted a prestigious welcoming reception the evening before at the Landmark Hotel champagne bar for BritCham members and special invitees.