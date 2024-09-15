A Legacy of Diplomacy and Justice

…The final farewell to Sir Shridath ‘Sonny’ Ramphal

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News – Sir Shridath Surendranath Ramphal, popularly known as ‘Sonny’, a towering figure in Caribbean and global diplomacy, was honoured with a national funeral on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the Promenade Gardens in Georgetown, Guyana.

His passing on August 30, 2024, at the age of 95, marked the close of an era. Sir Shridath was not only a key player in Guyanese politics but also a global statesman, whose influence spanned continents, shaping the course of international diplomacy.

Earlier this week, Sir Shirdath was cremated in Barbados and his ashes have come home to be interred at ‘the Place of Heroes’, Seven Ponds in the Botanical Gardens where he will rest alongside Former Governor General Sir David Rose, former Presidents Authur Chung and Hugh Desmond Hoyte and National Poet Martin Carter.

Having all of Sir Shirthdath’s children, grandchildren and other family members at the service, the national funeral drew a distinguished gathering of foreign diplomats, heads of state, and government officials.

Among those present were the Prime Ministers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Dickon Mitchell respectively. Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and son-in-law of Sir Shridath also attended the National Funeral of Honour.

Their presence underscored Sir Shridath’s global stature and the impact he made throughout his legacy. Secretary General of CARICOM Carla Burnett and other leaders from the Caribbean and the Commonwealth, many of whom worked alongside him during his tenure as Commonwealth Secretary-General, also paid tribute to a man whose work had shaped the destiny of nations.

In his emotional tribute, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali highlighted Sir Shridath’s pivotal role in safeguarding Guyana’s territorial sovereignty, particularly his leadership in the decades-long border dispute with Venezuela.

Despite his advanced age, Sir Shridath’s unwavering commitment to his homeland remained evident, especially in his continued advocacy for international legal resolution in Guyana’s favour.

President Ali said during his tribute, “in the last four years we had many engagements particularly in the last 18 months …he placed particular emphasis on the weight of words, his famous counsel would be draft to win new eyes and keep existing friends. His life and legacy stand as a testimonial not only to his brilliance as a legal eagle and statesman diplomat but also to his undeniable dedication to the land of his birth Guyana.”

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Percival Noel James Patterson being one of Sir Shirdaths’ good friends made a video tribute at the service. Patterson shared Sir Shirdaths’ legacy highlighting his advocacy in the roles he played in different countries globally.

Also paying tribute were Opposition Leader of the People’s National Congress Aubrey Norton, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, and Prime Minister of Grenada and Chairman of the Caribbean Community, Dickon Mitchell.

An appreciation of Sir Shirdaths’ life was read by his son-in-law Sir Ronald Sanders. “I cannot tell you that on the day a hearse came up the driveway to receive his body; we did not rage against it, we rage from the pain that comes within our inner soul. That a man of great worth has been taken from you, a man that you loved, respect, that inspired you, that kept his family together never making a single insistence of any of them. He was a remarkable man,” Sanders said emotionally.

Born in New Amsterdam, British Guiana, on October 3, 1928, Sir Shridath’s illustrious career took him from King’s College London and Gray’s Inn to the heart of global diplomacy. He held critical positions, including Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Justice, before becoming Commonwealth Secretary-General from 1975 to 1990. During this time, he emerged as a leading voice against institutional racism in Southern Africa, playing an instrumental role in the fight against apartheid. Sir Shridath’s efforts extended beyond diplomacy; his contributions to global environmental and developmental causes were substantial, serving as a special advisor to the United Nations and participating in numerous international commissions.

In addition to his diplomatic achievements, Sir Shridath served as Chancellor of several prominent universities, including the University of Guyana, the University of the West Indies, and Warwick University. His leadership in education and development was perhaps best encapsulated in the 1992 West Indian Commission report, Time for Action, a foundational document that continues to influence Caribbean development strategies. His contributions to global conservation, notably as President of the World Conservation Union, solidified his status as a champion for both human rights and environmental protection.

One of Sir Shirdath’s most honoured contributions as mentioned at the ceremony was his contributions to Zimbabwe’s Independence. Sir Shridath was instrumental in the complex negotiations between the British government, the Rhodesian regime, and African nationalists, including future Zimbabwean leaders like Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo. His leadership helped secure a compromise that enabled the transition to majority rule.

The funeral service, held amidst the serene beauty of the Promenade Gardens —a site rich in Guyanese history—was a fitting tribute to Sir Shridath’s monumental legacy.

As tributes filled the air, they reflected on the life of a man who had dedicated himself to justice, diplomacy, and societal progress. Following the service, he was interred at the Place of the Seven Ponds; the final resting place for Guyana’s most esteemed national figures, cementing his status as one of the country’s most cherished sons.

Sir Shridath’s passing is a profound loss not just for Guyana, but for the world. His honours, which included the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC), the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (GCMG), the Order of Excellence of Guyana (OE), and the Order of Merit of Jamaica (OM), reflect the deep respect and admiration he garnered across the globe.

His leadership in dismantling apartheid, his staunch defence of Caribbean sovereignty, and his forward-thinking contributions to international environmental law will inspire generations to come.

Though the national funeral was a solemn occasion, it was also a celebration of a life marked by service to humanity. Mourners from all walks of life gathered in Georgetown to honour Sir Shridath, a man whose legacy will continue to shape the world for years to come.