A fish rots from the head

Sep 15, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh if you want to clean up a house, you don’t start with sweeping the corners. You start with scrubbing the ceiling, especially if the roof leaking. Same thing with corruption!

But somehow, in this beautiful land of ours, we always find time to go after the low-level clerk who take a lil hustle on the side. Meanwhile, the big man sitting in his high chair, smiling, because he know nobody ain’t going after him.

Dem boys seh corruption in Guyana does start at the top like how a fish does start rotting from the head. But tell me, when last—or better yet, whenever—has a big shot minister face the court for dipping his hand in the public purse? You think is the lil office boy who does give out million-dollar contracts or who does make decisions about where the oil money going? Nah, the real culprits does sit in air-conditioned offices, sipping fancy coffee, and making sure their pockets full while the poor man getting jail time for stealing a box of matches.

Dem boys seh every time a big political fish get catch, the whole political aquarium does close ranks. Like magic, documents does go missing, witnesses does forget, and before you know it, the matter dead. But we quick to throw the small fry under the bus. Charge one or two lower-level public servants and claim we fighting corruption. But that like trying to catch a shark with a mosquito net.

If we really want to tackle corruption, start at the top. Clean up the big boys who setting the bad example. Until then, all the talk about anti-corruption is just blowing hot air.

Talk half. Leff half

