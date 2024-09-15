$99M estimated to clear, fill & level land for Cricket Academy

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has set aside approximately $99,997,569 to prepare the land earmarked for the Cricket Academy at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

During a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the ministry had tendered for a ‘Land clearing, filling and leveling of Cricket Academy’ project. Responding to this, 67 contractors have applied for the contract.

It was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) last month that with plans to construct the state-of-the-art facility, Guyana wants to be recognised for having an academy that can create the best environment for the growth of the finest fast bowlers, elite spinners, and batsmen who can bat and bowl.

“I am very pleased to say that Sir Clive Lloyd will be joining us full time in Guyana. He will be in charge of the cricketing academy. We are recruiting all of our former national West Indians players to be a part of this programme,” President Irfaan Ali was quoted as saying by DPI while distributing sport gear to youth last month.

This publication understands that some 20 acres of land has already been identified at Good Hope to build the world-class facility.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Land clearing, filling and leveling of Cricket Academy Good Hope.

Bidder Amount Tendered AE & N General Contracting $84,686,910 VR Construction Inc. $99,217,650 F.M.C Construction & Services Inc. $99,862,350 Ceraturium $93,339,225 Permaul Trading & Distribution $93,677,325 Excel Engineering $93,158,100 BM Property Investments Inc. $120,926,925 S&S Construction & Aggregates $83,750,215 J. Persaud Infrastructure $82,193,270 Engineered Construction Company $83,179,950 Jardine Construction $84,219,345 Mohamed’s Savannah Ranch Inc. $86,591,400 VK Excavator Rentals $81,562,614 F&A Mohamed Construction Firm $79,485,105 RH Global $97,516,000 Jeetendra Enterprise $99,691,463 Dowdat Ram Construction & Engineering Enterprise $95,048,350 JJ Construction & General Electrical $82,853,400 Money Tree Trading $82,953,350 Buju Maintenance Service $108,939,915 MSB Investment $90,902,700 KNPS Contracting & Supplies $87,548,790 Urban Road Builders $80,898,689 A.Alli Construction $88,150,440 Rishal’s Construction & Maintenance Service $86,811,112 Mobile Construction Company $88,238,375 Applied Services $97,159,650 Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders) $83,715,975 Orins Supreme Enterprise $95,372,825 Yhadram & Sons Construction Establishment $89,976,600 Basheir & Son’s Construction $90,406,575 B&N Construction Services Inc. $92,448,668 Matty General Construction $86,348,325 Mohamed Rahim & Son $118,511,400 Zeebo & Sons Construction $94,966,261 R. Persid Construction $87,219,510 Six S General Construction $87,697,050 Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting Solutions $91,680,225 K&A Contracting Services $75,654,525 J.S Engineering Services & Supplies $80,208,450 STP Investments Inc. $99.699,561 VG Group Guyana Inc. $98,870,625 NK Engineering Services $89,272,575 Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering $96,141,150 KV Contracting Services $88,296,600 Dundas Construction Inc. $98,351,768 R. Kissoon Contracting Service $102,909,450 First Change Builders Inc. $99,063,825 Harry Chowtie Enterprise $99,328,005 NK Enterprise Inc. $97,946,730 C. Jagnarine & Son Construction $84,748,860 ARK Trading $75,184,935 VNV Construction & Supply $95,390,400 D.Bishoo Construction Services $87,376,170 NP Contracting & Transportation Services $89,893,650 Navin & Sons Construction $89,683,440 The Builders $108,519,915 4S Security & Building Enterprise $97,641,600 Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services $92,376,375 A.K Premier Investments $76,974,870 C.Persaud & Son Construction & Supply Services $93,137,100 Lallchan’s Construction & Graphics Service $58,974,300 AAD &S on Construction $85,682,940 Crown Road & Drainage Contractors $91,079,100 Mohamed’s Excavating Construction Inc. $80,332,350 Faizal Ali Contracting $90,065,320 Four Brothers Construction & Hardware Supplies $89,265,726 Engineer’s Estimate $99,997,569