$99M estimated to clear, fill & level land for Cricket Academy

Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has set aside approximately $99,997,569 to prepare the land earmarked for the Cricket Academy at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
During a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the ministry had tendered for a ‘Land clearing, filling and leveling of Cricket Academy’ project. Responding to this, 67 contractors have applied for the contract.
It was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) last month that with plans to construct the state-of-the-art facility, Guyana wants to be recognised for having an academy that can create the best environment for the growth of the finest fast bowlers, elite spinners, and batsmen who can bat and bowl.
“I am very pleased to say that Sir Clive Lloyd will be joining us full time in Guyana. He will be in charge of the cricketing academy. We are recruiting all of our former national West Indians players to be a part of this programme,” President Irfaan Ali was quoted as saying by DPI while distributing sport gear to youth last month.
This publication understands that some 20 acres of land has already been identified at Good Hope to build the world-class facility.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Water Inc.
Drilling of potable water well at Mabaruma.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|DN Construction & Machinery Rental
|$24,326,000
|R. Kisson Contracting Service
|$32,510,000
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$24,990,000
Ministry of Health
Design, supply and installation of an Electronic health Record System for the ministry.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Telecommunications Services of Trinidad & Tobago
|Technical and Financial proposal submitted
|RioMed Limited (T&)
|Technical and Financial proposal submitted
|The Phoenix Partnership (Leeds) Limited
|Technical & Financial proposal submitted
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Construction of timber revetment.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Triple A General Contracting Services
|$30,014,250
|Narine’s Construction & General Supplies
|$30,576,000
|A.K Premier Investments
|$29,933,400
|D&S General Contracting Services
|$32,880,750
|N&S Contracting & Supply Services
|$33,902,675
|Beshaun Construction Service
|$32,446,838
|T.P Construction
|$27,327,125
|Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services
|$29,225,700
|AJ Persaud Construction & Transportation Services
|$31,555,125
|Rans Contracting & Supplies
|$33,250,875
|VS Engineering & Investment
|$29,022,000
|Momin & Son’s Construction
|$28,821,450
|Matty General Construction
|$29,868,300
|Builders Hardware, General Supplies & Construction
|$27,126,750
|Golden Key Construction & Supply
|$33,918,675
|Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting Solutions
|$35,994,000
|A.M.I.C General Contracting Services
|$31,219,125
|N&A General Construction Maintenance, Supplies & Janitorial Services
|$28,575,855
|Orins Supreme Enterprise
|$29,638,875
|NP Contracting & Transportation Services
|$29,638,875
|Sac & Sac Vision Construction
|$32,364,675
|Ican Engineering & Construction
|$32,996,250
|Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services
|$31,347,750
|Ceraturium
|$29,578,500
|Bhowan Trucking & Contracting Services
|$29,157,500
|B.S Narine & Sons Investment
|$33,801,075
|Six S General Construction
|$35,843,850
|Andrect Engineering & Construction
|$33,090,750
|Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders)
|$30,599,625
|4S Security & Building Enterprise
|$32,825,625
|Lallchan’s Construction & Graphic Service
|$28,821,975
|Engineered Construction Company
|$38,721,900
|R79 Mining & Construction
|$30,095,625
|Infinity Contracting & General Services
|$32,921,700
|Harry Chowtie Enterprise
|$30,296,595
|Icon Investment
|$38,335,762
|Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering
|$32,241,562
|K&S Civil Engineering Contracting Services Inc.
|$16,832,550
|Visho’s Hollow Blocks & Trucking Service
|$30,702,000
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$34,032,075
Construction of sight screen and media centre.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Maxart
|$27,984,705
|A. Alli Construction
|$28,554,225
|Talish Hollow Blocks
|$33,197,850
|Bhowan Trucking & Construction Services
|$29,242,500
|Zeebo & Sons Construction
|$28,971,800
|VG Group Guyana Inc.
|$47,710,950
|Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering
|$33,324,375
|Ceraturium
|$28,570,000
|Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders)
|$29,144,325
|Four Brothers Construction & Hardware Supplies
|$26,567,900
|Andrect Engineering & Construction
|$30,181,200
|Beshaun Construction Service
|$29,540,805
|Paramall Goberdhan Contracting
|$29,710,800
|D&S General Contracting Services
|$29,971,200
|F&A Mohamed Construction Firm
|$26,468,000
|Builders Engineering & Architectural Consultancy
|$30,962,085
|Matty General Construction
|$28,129,500
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$30,971,861
Land clearing, filling and leveling of Cricket Academy Good Hope.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|AE & N General Contracting
|$84,686,910
|VR Construction Inc.
|$99,217,650
|F.M.C Construction & Services Inc.
|$99,862,350
|Ceraturium
|$93,339,225
|Permaul Trading & Distribution
|$93,677,325
|Excel Engineering
|$93,158,100
|BM Property Investments Inc.
|$120,926,925
|S&S Construction & Aggregates
|$83,750,215
|J. Persaud Infrastructure
|$82,193,270
|Engineered Construction Company
|$83,179,950
|Jardine Construction
|$84,219,345
|Mohamed’s Savannah Ranch Inc.
|$86,591,400
|VK Excavator Rentals
|$81,562,614
|F&A Mohamed Construction Firm
|$79,485,105
|RH Global
|$97,516,000
|Jeetendra Enterprise
|$99,691,463
|Dowdat Ram Construction & Engineering Enterprise
|$95,048,350
|JJ Construction & General Electrical
|$82,853,400
|Money Tree Trading
|$82,953,350
|Buju Maintenance Service
|$108,939,915
|MSB Investment
|$90,902,700
|KNPS Contracting & Supplies
|$87,548,790
|Urban Road Builders
|$80,898,689
|A.Alli Construction
|$88,150,440
|Rishal’s Construction & Maintenance Service
|$86,811,112
|Mobile Construction Company
|$88,238,375
|Applied Services
|$97,159,650
|Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders)
|$83,715,975
|Orins Supreme Enterprise
|$95,372,825
|Yhadram & Sons Construction Establishment
|$89,976,600
|Basheir & Son’s Construction
|$90,406,575
|B&N Construction Services Inc.
|$92,448,668
|Matty General Construction
|$86,348,325
|Mohamed Rahim & Son
|$118,511,400
|Zeebo & Sons Construction
|$94,966,261
|R. Persid Construction
|$87,219,510
|Six S General Construction
|$87,697,050
|Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting Solutions
|$91,680,225
|K&A Contracting Services
|$75,654,525
|J.S Engineering Services & Supplies
|$80,208,450
|STP Investments Inc.
|$99.699,561
|VG Group Guyana Inc.
|$98,870,625
|NK Engineering Services
|$89,272,575
|Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering
|$96,141,150
|KV Contracting Services
|$88,296,600
|Dundas Construction Inc.
|$98,351,768
|R. Kissoon Contracting Service
|$102,909,450
|First Change Builders Inc.
|$99,063,825
|Harry Chowtie Enterprise
|$99,328,005
|NK Enterprise Inc.
|$97,946,730
|C. Jagnarine & Son Construction
|$84,748,860
|ARK Trading
|$75,184,935
|VNV Construction & Supply
|$95,390,400
|D.Bishoo Construction Services
|$87,376,170
|NP Contracting & Transportation Services
|$89,893,650
|Navin & Sons Construction
|$89,683,440
|The Builders
|$108,519,915
|4S Security & Building Enterprise
|$97,641,600
|Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services
|$92,376,375
|A.K Premier Investments
|$76,974,870
|C.Persaud & Son Construction & Supply Services
|$93,137,100
|Lallchan’s Construction & Graphics Service
|$58,974,300
|AAD &S on Construction
|$85,682,940
|Crown Road & Drainage Contractors
|$91,079,100
|Mohamed’s Excavating Construction Inc.
|$80,332,350
|Faizal Ali Contracting
|$90,065,320
|Four Brothers Construction & Hardware Supplies
|$89,265,726
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$99,997,569
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 15, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Quinton de Kock pummelled Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run victory at Kensington...
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, politics and economics have always danced an ill-fated tango. It is difficult to say which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]