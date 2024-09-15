$99M estimated to clear, fill & level land for Cricket Academy

Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has set aside approximately $99,997,569 to prepare the land earmarked for the Cricket Academy at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

During a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the ministry had tendered for a ‘Land clearing, filling and leveling of Cricket Academy’ project. Responding to this, 67 contractors have applied for the contract.

It was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) last month that with plans to construct the state-of-the-art facility, Guyana wants to be recognised for having an academy that can create the best environment for the growth of the finest fast bowlers, elite spinners, and batsmen who can bat and bowl.

“I am very pleased to say that Sir Clive Lloyd will be joining us full time in Guyana. He will be in charge of the cricketing academy. We are recruiting all of our former national West Indians players to be a part of this programme,” President Irfaan Ali was quoted as saying by DPI while distributing sport gear to youth last month.

This publication understands that some 20 acres of land has already been identified at Good Hope to build the world-class facility.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Drilling of potable water well at Mabaruma.

Bidder Amount Tendered
DN Construction & Machinery Rental $24,326,000
R. Kisson Contracting Service $32,510,000
Engineer’s Estimate $24,990,000

 

Ministry of Health

Design, supply and installation of an Electronic health Record System for the ministry.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Telecommunications Services of Trinidad & Tobago Technical and Financial proposal submitted
RioMed Limited (T&) Technical and Financial proposal submitted
The Phoenix Partnership (Leeds) Limited Technical & Financial proposal submitted

 

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Construction of timber revetment.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Triple A General Contracting Services $30,014,250
Narine’s Construction & General Supplies $30,576,000
A.K Premier Investments $29,933,400
D&S General Contracting Services $32,880,750
N&S Contracting & Supply Services $33,902,675
Beshaun Construction Service $32,446,838
T.P Construction $27,327,125
Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services $29,225,700
AJ Persaud Construction & Transportation Services $31,555,125
Rans Contracting & Supplies $33,250,875
VS Engineering & Investment $29,022,000
Momin & Son’s Construction $28,821,450
Matty General Construction $29,868,300
Builders Hardware, General Supplies & Construction $27,126,750
Golden Key Construction & Supply $33,918,675
Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting Solutions $35,994,000
A.M.I.C General Contracting Services $31,219,125
N&A General Construction Maintenance, Supplies & Janitorial Services $28,575,855
Orins Supreme Enterprise $29,638,875
NP Contracting & Transportation Services $29,638,875
Sac & Sac Vision Construction $32,364,675
Ican Engineering & Construction $32,996,250
Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services $31,347,750
Ceraturium $29,578,500
Bhowan Trucking & Contracting Services $29,157,500
B.S Narine & Sons Investment $33,801,075
Six S General Construction $35,843,850
Andrect Engineering & Construction $33,090,750
Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders) $30,599,625
4S Security & Building Enterprise $32,825,625
Lallchan’s Construction & Graphic Service $28,821,975
Engineered Construction Company $38,721,900
R79 Mining & Construction $30,095,625
Infinity Contracting & General Services $32,921,700
Harry Chowtie Enterprise $30,296,595
Icon Investment $38,335,762
Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering $32,241,562
K&S Civil Engineering Contracting Services Inc. $16,832,550
Visho’s Hollow Blocks & Trucking Service $30,702,000
Engineer’s Estimate $34,032,075

 

Construction of sight screen and media centre.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Maxart $27,984,705
A. Alli Construction $28,554,225
Talish Hollow Blocks $33,197,850
Bhowan Trucking & Construction Services $29,242,500
Zeebo & Sons Construction $28,971,800
VG Group Guyana Inc. $47,710,950
Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering $33,324,375
Ceraturium $28,570,000
Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders) $29,144,325
Four Brothers Construction & Hardware Supplies $26,567,900
Andrect Engineering & Construction $30,181,200
Beshaun Construction Service $29,540,805
Paramall Goberdhan Contracting $29,710,800
D&S General Contracting Services $29,971,200
F&A Mohamed Construction Firm $26,468,000
Builders Engineering & Architectural Consultancy $30,962,085
Matty General Construction $28,129,500
Engineer’s Estimate $30,971,861

Land clearing, filling and leveling of Cricket Academy Good Hope.

Bidder Amount Tendered
AE & N General Contracting $84,686,910
VR Construction Inc. $99,217,650
F.M.C Construction & Services Inc. $99,862,350
Ceraturium $93,339,225
Permaul Trading & Distribution $93,677,325
Excel Engineering $93,158,100
BM Property Investments Inc. $120,926,925
S&S Construction & Aggregates $83,750,215
J. Persaud Infrastructure $82,193,270
Engineered Construction Company $83,179,950
Jardine Construction $84,219,345
Mohamed’s Savannah Ranch Inc. $86,591,400
VK Excavator Rentals $81,562,614
F&A Mohamed Construction Firm $79,485,105
RH Global $97,516,000
Jeetendra Enterprise $99,691,463
Dowdat Ram Construction & Engineering Enterprise $95,048,350
JJ Construction & General Electrical $82,853,400
Money Tree Trading $82,953,350
Buju Maintenance Service $108,939,915
MSB Investment $90,902,700
KNPS Contracting & Supplies $87,548,790
Urban Road Builders $80,898,689
A.Alli Construction $88,150,440
Rishal’s Construction & Maintenance Service $86,811,112
Mobile Construction Company $88,238,375
Applied Services $97,159,650
Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders) $83,715,975
Orins Supreme Enterprise $95,372,825
Yhadram & Sons Construction Establishment $89,976,600
Basheir & Son’s Construction $90,406,575
B&N Construction Services Inc. $92,448,668
Matty General Construction $86,348,325
Mohamed Rahim & Son $118,511,400
Zeebo & Sons Construction $94,966,261
R. Persid Construction $87,219,510
Six S General Construction $87,697,050
Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting  Solutions $91,680,225
K&A Contracting Services $75,654,525
J.S Engineering Services & Supplies $80,208,450
STP Investments Inc. $99.699,561
VG Group Guyana Inc. $98,870,625
NK Engineering Services $89,272,575
Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering $96,141,150
KV Contracting Services $88,296,600
Dundas Construction Inc. $98,351,768
R. Kissoon Contracting Service $102,909,450
First Change Builders Inc. $99,063,825
Harry Chowtie Enterprise $99,328,005
NK Enterprise Inc. $97,946,730
C. Jagnarine & Son Construction $84,748,860
ARK Trading $75,184,935
VNV Construction & Supply $95,390,400
D.Bishoo Construction Services $87,376,170
NP Contracting & Transportation Services $89,893,650
Navin & Sons Construction $89,683,440
The Builders $108,519,915
4S Security & Building Enterprise $97,641,600
Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services $92,376,375
A.K Premier Investments $76,974,870
C.Persaud & Son Construction & Supply Services $93,137,100
Lallchan’s Construction & Graphics Service $58,974,300
AAD &S on Construction $85,682,940
Crown Road & Drainage Contractors $91,079,100
Mohamed’s Excavating Construction Inc. $80,332,350
Faizal Ali Contracting $90,065,320
Four Brothers Construction & Hardware Supplies $89,265,726
Engineer’s Estimate $99,997,569
