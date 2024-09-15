$350M contract awarded to build Matthews Ridge Secondary School

Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The residents of Matthews Ridge in Region One can soon expect a new secondary school building in the community, as the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has awarded a $350 million contract to build the facility.

The contract was awarded this month to Prored Resources. The firm was among six contractors that bid for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development project.

According to information released by NPTAB, the Amerindian community of Baramita in Region One will soon get a new primary school which will be built by Ceraturium for $27,912,250. A new nursery school will also be built in the village by AAA Contracting Services Solution for $21,561,580.

Kaieteur News understands that the secondary school for Mathhews Ridge is among several the government is constructing in the hinterland this year. In Region One, five new secondary schools will be constructed in various communities including North-West, Kwebanna, Matthews Ridge, Waramuri and Hosororo.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at a previous press conference had said that her government would continue to build schools, so as to give children an opportunity to not only finish school, but to capitalize on tertiary education.

This year, the Education Ministry was allocated some $74.4Billion, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.

This newspaper reported that the Ministry of Education has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education. The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education. To achieve this, the ministry has since moved to have several secondary schools constructed across the country.

