Woman crushed by Lorry at Lusignan

Sep 14, 2024 Sports

A screen grab showing the lorry heading west along the Lusignan Railway Embankment Road while the woman on the cycle was heading north.

A screen grab showing the lorry heading west along the Lusignan Railway Embankment Road while the woman on the cycle was heading north.

Kaieteur News – An unidentified woman was tragically crushed to death by a motor lorry on Friday morning at the Lusignan Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred around 07:45 hrs near the Lusignan Prison Road. The lorry involved, registered GAE 3066, was being driven by 29-year-old Brian Aaron Lee from Burma, Mahaicony, ECD. At the time of the accident, the woman was riding a bicycle along the road.

According to the police, Lee was traveling west on the Lusignan Railway Embankment Road when someone shouted to alert him that a cyclist was trapped under the lorry. Lee immediately pulled over, stopped the vehicle, and exited to find the woman lying motionless on the road.

A video circulating on social media shows that while the lorry was proceeding west along the road, it made an abrupt stop before proceeding. It was then the vehicle crushed the woman.

Emergency Medical Technicians were called to the scene where they pronounced the woman dead upon arrival.

The body has been taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, where it will await a post-mortem examination.

The driver remains in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

