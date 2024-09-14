Latest update September 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Our roads are killing fields

Sep 14, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Once upon a time, every other road accident was a minibus story. It was like a horror show on wheels—minibus jump corner, minibus jump lane, minibus end up in trench. If yuh wasn’t ducking from a bus flying past yuh, yuh was watching it trying fuh out-speed a jet plane.

But now? Not so much. Dem minibus gone underground like they in witness protection. These days, yuh hearing less ‘bout them and more ‘bout private cars. Everybody get big and bad with they own ride now. Everybody is Schumacher on the road, and the rest of us like spectators at a Grand Prix—dodging death left, right, and center. But the thing is, while we dodging, the funeral parlours smiling. Business brisk!

Dem boys seh, the problem bigger than the drivers. The road itself tired. It wasn’t built fuh this much traffic. Back in the day, one donkey cart used to pass and the road would get a break till de next few minues. Now? The road don’t even get time fuh catch a breath. Cars piling up like sardines, and the condition of the road as bad as some of the drivers. Dem drivers behaving like the road belong to them alone—double lane, single lane, no lane—any lane is a good lane fuh them.

And wha de people getting fuh this? Wakes! So what we doing ‘bout this crisis? Well, everybody waiting on de promised consultations. Dem boys seh them consultations taking so long, it might happen after the world ends. Maybe it gon be just like the education sector—plenty interventions but no study of de problem. At de end, nobody remember what was being fixed in the first place.

But maybe, dem boys seh, we gon wait till every driver on the road write off they car, and the last man standing gon declare de consultations complete. Till then, funeral parlours gon keep counting they profits.

Talk half. Leff half

