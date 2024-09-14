Mas Mani Carnival Band set to shine at Cricket Carnival 2024

Kaieteur News – As Cricket Carnival 2024 heats up, Social Events Guyana is set to make a major impact by adding cultural significance and grandeur to the celebration. Social Events Guyana is an entertainment company powered by LeZo and is renowned for curating premium events throughout the year.

According to a statement issued by Gabriella PR Services, this year, the organisation has proudly joined the Cricket Carnival calendar with two exciting events: Day Break and Soca Supper—both promising to captivate true carnival lovers. The highly anticipated Day Break—a breakfast party at Scotty’s Smoke House begins at 11 PM on September 28th. This event caters to all carnival enthusiasts who know how to keep the vibe alive well into the morning.

On September 30, Soca Supper will take over the same venue, offering a much-needed washdown after a weekend filled with action-packed Carnival activities. These events, like everything hosted by Social Events Guyana, are sure to bring people together for an unparalleled celebration of music, culture, and unity.

“However, the pinnacle of Social Events’ contribution to Cricket Carnival is undoubtedly their vibrant participation in the road parade with the Mas Mani ALL-INCLUSIVE Carnival Band. Set to take over the road with a double-decker truck, a dynamic lineup of DJs including The Hypeman Patrick, and performances from the 2024 Soca Monarch, Carlvin Burnett, Barbados Road March King, Jus Jay, and many more attractions. The Mas Mani Carnival Band promises to be one of the most outstanding spectacles of the parade,” the statement said.

The statement said that the ‘Mas Mani Carnival Band’, with its striking black and gold costumes, designed by the esteemed Guyanese designer Randy Madray, speaks to the richness of Guyana’s heritage.

“The colours black and gold were deliberately chosen to symbolize the wealth of our nation—both in its natural resources and cultural vibrance. The craftsmanship reflects Guyanese excellence, showcasing the high-caliber creativity that comes from local talent. Revelers will not only be donning works of art but will also represent the cultural heartbeat of Guyana on the road.”

Co-Founder of Social Events, Enzo Matthews said, “The whole reason Lionel Luther and I started Social Events was to encourage people to disconnect to reconnect.

Life isn’t just about work; you’re going to die and leave the money behind. We want people to take a break, come out, take a lil’ jam, have some fun, and then head back to work refreshed. Carnival is the perfect time for that, it’s about celebrating life, our culture, and the moments that bring us together. That’s the spirit we’re bringing with Mas Mani and all our events during Cricket Carnival this year.”

The name Mas Mani, he added, holds deep meaning. “It is a fusion of two powerful celebrations, Caribbean Carnival and Guyana’s own Mashramani.”Mas” draws from the grand tradition of Caribbean Masquerade, where music, dance, and colourful costumes come together to symbolize freedom and expression. “Mani” is inspired by Mashramani, a celebration of Guyana becoming a Republic, which represents the celebration that follows hard work. Together, Mas Mani symbolizes unity, pride, and the blending of Caribbean and Guyanese cultural traditions,” he explained.

Further alluding that as Cricket Carnival continues to grow, partnerships like his help ensure that the festival remains an authentic celebration of our heritage, bringing together people from all walks of life.

“The inclusion of Social Events Guyana in Cricket Carnival is a testament to the importance of stakeholders stepping up to contribute to national celebrations that showcase the best of Guyanese culture.”

For more information on Social Events Guyana’s participation in Cricket Carnival 2024 and to register for the Mas Mani Carnival Band, visit their official social media pages or contact +592-629-8145.