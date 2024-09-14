Hamilton Steelers beat Heritage Boyz in CPSCL T20 Bronze final

Kaieteur Sports – Hamilton Steelers beat Heritage Boyz by a convincing, 72-run margin on Sunday at the Glenforest ground, Brampton where the final of the 2024 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) T20 Regular Season Bronze Conference took place.

Recently, Hamilton Steelers also won the 100-ball, Rapid-100, the President’s trophy and T10 competitions. On this occasion, they won the toss and rattled up a respectable 182-9 from the allotted 20-overs while Heritage Boyz responded with only 110 all out in the 19th over.

Their innings was tormented by Mike Shivcharran who grabbed 4-17 from his maximum four overs. Rishi Harricharan and Canada-based Guyanese Sunil Sawh also delivered with discipline to finish off things with 2-12 (3) and 2-15 (4) respectively.

Akash Bickram hit an impressive 50 having clobbered six sixes for Heritage Boyz while Dave Indardeo offered a fight too with 20.

Earlier, skipper Lake Dhori led the way for Hamilton Steelers with a responsible 47 which contained two sixes and four fours.

The consistent and opener Sawh struck a typically attacking 40 while Anthony Shivcharran made 31 and 19 from Harricharan to support Dhori.

Bickram claimed three wickets from two overs but conceded 20 runs and another Guyanese Navin Indardeo with 2-40 from four expensive overs.

Sawh was adjudged the player-of-the-match for his outstanding batting performance.

The winning and runners-up teams collected a trophy each while Sawh also took home one.

Meanwhile, President of the CPSCL Patrick Singh congratulated both sides for reaching the final. The Essequibian-born Singh also acknowledged the participation from the other teams.